All About Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' 3 Kids (and Counting!)

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are parents to three adorable daughters: James, Inez and Betty. They're currently expecting their fourth baby

Published on September 15, 2022 08:34 PM
Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively with daughters James Reynolds and Ines Reynolds attend the ceremony honoring Ryan Reynolds with a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on December 15, 2016 in Hollywood, California
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are two of Hollywood's coolest parents.

Since marrying in 2012, the couple have welcomed three adorable daughters: James, 7, Inez, 5, and Betty, 2. In September 2022, Lively revealed that she and Reynolds are currently expecting their fourth baby when she walked the red carpet and proudly displayed her bump.

While Lively and Reynolds prefer to keep their kids out of the spotlight and off of social media, they're not shy when it comes to talking about their family life in interviews.

During a discussion at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival, Reynolds joked about his "wild" daughters, saying, "I'm a parent of three girls. They're wild. I think they have rabies sometimes."

All jokes aside, Reynolds has repeatedly stated that he "loves being a girl dad." During an interview for Access, he said, "I have three daughters, which I never in a million years would imagine. I come from all boys. I have three older brothers. So for me to have three daughters has been such a ride and I love every second of it."

Lively has said that having kids has made her feel more comfortable in her own skin. "I never felt more myself or at ease in my own body or more confident," she told Forbes. "Not to say that there aren't a bevy of insecurities coming at me a million times a day, but I just feel incredibly settled."

Here's everything to know about Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' three kids as well as their baby on the way.

James Reynolds, 7

Ryan Reynolds (R) poses for a photo with his daughter, James Reynolds during a ceremony honoring him with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on December 15, 2016 in Hollywood, California
James Reynolds, the oldest of the three girls, was born on Dec. 16, 2014. In an interview with The MR PORTER Post, Reynolds revealed that they named their daughter James after his father, who passed away shortly after she was born. "It felt right," Reynolds explained, adding that before his father died, "he got to see her, which makes me happy."

When asked about the "unusual" name choice for a girl on Good Morning Britain, Reynolds joked, "In the spectrum of weird celebrity baby names, I don't really feel like we're breaking new ground here. I didn't call her Summer Squash Meadowlark."

James had her first big celebrity moment when she was just 2 years old, making an appearance on Taylor Swift's album Reputation. James is the baby heard during the opening of "Gorgeous," and Swift credited her in the album booklet.

On Good Morning America, Lively admitted that when she and Reynolds heard their daughter's voice at Swift's concert, she started jumping up and down and filming on her phone while Reynolds threw his hands in the air. "We were very embarrassing," Lively said. "This is the true, unfiltered version of our terrible stage-parent pride."

Inez Reynolds, 5

Blake Lively and daughter attend the ceremony that honored Ryan Reynolds with star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on December 15, 2016 in Hollywood, California
Inez Reynolds, Lively and Reynolds' second daughter, was born on Sept. 30, 2016, in New York.

In an interview with PEOPLE, Lively clarified the correct spelling of her daughter's name. "I had a new baby, Inez, with a 'z' even though everyone says it's with an 's.' I don't know why," she said. "Please tell Wikipedia."

According to Reynolds, Inez has a bit of a "dark side." On Live with Kelly and Ryan, the proud dad talked about Inez's favorite characters. "She's super into villains," he shared. "We watch Beauty and the Beast and her favorite character is Gaston."

He continued to joke about her spunky personality, noting that even her doctor has noticed. "Our pediatrician, when she met Inez, she said, 'Oh, this one's shady,' " Reynolds shared. "Even the other day, when we were traveling back home, we were at the airport and out of our whole family she's the only one that got the secondary security pat down at 2 years old. She just takes it like a hard-earned felon."

Inez also has a stylish side. In 2021, Lively shared a video of an outfit Inez picked out for her to wear: a floral skirt, a hot pink sweatshirt with a rhinestone smiley face and black pumps with a fuzzy pink heel. "When you try to get your 4 year old dressed but they insist on dressing you instead … at 5am," she wrote.

Betty Reynolds, 2

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds attend the premiere of "Pokemon Detective Pikachu" at Military Island in Times Square on May 2, 2019 in New York City
Betty Reynolds was born on Oct. 4, 2019. While Lively and Reynolds haven't yet explained why they chose their third daughter's name, Lively has said that it's a family moniker. She explained that the name of her non-alcoholic sparkling mixers, Betty Buzz, was inspired by her father and his mother, Betty.

"My dad's name was Ernest Brown Jr. but he was known as Ernie Lively," she wrote in a press release. "He gave up his last name when he married my mom and any success he, or I, have experienced has been in a name that isn't his. So when I was working hard to build this company, I wanted any success to be in a name that was meaningful to him. Betty was his mom and his sister's name."

Lively's good friend Swift was actually the one to confirm the little girl's name publicly with her song "Betty." The track also references the couple's other two girls, with lyrics, "You heard the rumors from Inez / You can't believe a word she says" and "She said, 'James, get in, let's drive.' "

In 2020, Lively revealed that Inez had difficulty adjusting to Betty's arrival. "It's a bit of a tough adjustment in our house, but it's good," she told host Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show. "I have two other daughters, so my oldest is very much into the baby, but my middle child, not so much."

Lively and Reynolds' baby on the way

Blake Lively attends the 10th Annual Forbes Power Women's Summit at Jazz at Lincoln Center on September 15, 2022 in New York City.
In September 2022, the pair revealed they will soon become a family of six. Lively walked the red carpet at the 10th Annual Forbes Power Women's Summit in a sequined mini dress with her baby bump on full display.

The couple have not spoken about the pregnancy themselves yet.

