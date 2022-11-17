Billy Ray Cyrus' 6 Kids: Everything to Know

Billy Ray Cyrus has quite a talented family.

After marrying then-wife Tish Cyrus in 1993, the country singer adopted Tish's two children, Brandi, 35, and Trace, 33. The couple then welcomed three more kids during their nearly 30-year marriage: Miley, 29, Braison, 28, and Noah, 2022. Billy Ray also shares son Christopher Cody, 30, with Kristen Luckey, whom he dated before meeting Tish. Out of his six children, the majority have pursued musical careers — daughters Miley and Noah have been nominated for Grammys.

In April 2022, Billy Ray and Tish announced their divorce in a joint statement to PEOPLE. At the time, they emphasized the importance of family. "It is after 30 years, five amazing children and a lifetime of memories, we have decided to go our separate ways — not with sadness, but with love in our hearts," they said. "We have grown up together, raised a family we can be so proud of, and it is now time to create our own paths."

"We will always be family and look forward to a continued and loving shared experience as friends and parents," they added.

A few months after the divorce, Billy Ray confirmed his engagement to Australian singer Firerose in November 2022. The couple originally met on the lot where Hannah Montana was filmedand became friends. Billy Ray proposed to the singer in August.

Here's everything to know about Billy Ray Cyrus' six children.

Brandi Cyrus, 35

On May 26, 1987, Tish welcomed daughter Brandi Cyrus with then-husband Baxter Neal Helson. Six years later, Brandi was adopted by Billy Ray following his wedding to Tish.

Brandi began riding horses at a young age and credits Billy Ray with helping her become an equestrian. In January 2021, she told World Equestrian Center, "I have been riding horses since I was 6 years old. I was very fortunate that, when my dad got his record deal in the early 90s, he took his money and bought a ton of land in Tennessee, so I grew up on a horse farm. My dad put me on a horse and just said, 'Have at it.' It was a hold on and figure it out kind of thing and I spent almost every day riding on the property with him."

Along with being an equestrian, Brandi is a successful DJ; co-hosts two podcasts, Your Favorite Things Podcast and Sorry We're Stoned; and has a style blog called Style Native.

Trace Cyrus, 33

Trace Cyrus was born on Feb. 24, 1989, to Tish and Helson. Like his older sister, he was adopted by Billy Ray in 1993.

He played lead guitar for Metro Station, a band most known for their 2007 hit "Shake It." Trace was also briefly engaged to actress Brenda Song — although the two split up in 2012. In 2018, the guitarist announced his engagement to then-girlfriend Taylor Lauren Sanders. However, two years later, Trace shared that he and Sanders had broken up, writing on Instagram, "Some of u might already know but I'm recently single & extremely thankful to have my family around me during this time."

For Father's Day in 2022, Trace posted a sweet tribute to Billy Ray. "Happy Fathers Day @billyraycyrus 🤠❤️," he wrote. "Thankful for everything you've taught me. The motorcycles, the music, showing me what's possible when you dream really big. All the things I watched you do that motivated me to do them myself. Love you 🤟🏼."

Trace also continues to make music and even joined his younger sister, Noah, on stage during one of her performances in October 2022.

Christopher Cody Cyrus, 30

On April 8, 1992, Billy Ray welcomed son Christopher Cody Cyrus with ex-girlfriend Kristin Luckey.

Miley Ray Cyrus, 29

Billy Ray and Tish's daughter Miley Cyrus was born on Nov. 23, 1992, in Franklin, Tennessee. She rose to fame playing Hannah Montana and Miley Stewart in the hit Disney Channel show Hannah Montana alongside her father, which aired from 2006 to 2011.

Sixteen years after the show premiered, Miley tweeted in 2020, "My life changed forever when HM premiered." She also thanked her fans, writing, "Because of your loyalty and support I've had the honor to travel the world for over a decade and perform for fans that bring so much greatness into my life."

In addition to starring in Hannah Montana, Cyrus has held roles in several other projects like Hannah Montana: The Movie (2009), The Last Song (2010) and LOL (2012). She also appeared as a judge on seasons 11 and 13 of The Voice.

As for her musical talents, the performer has been nominated for two Grammys: best pop vocal album in 2015 and album of the year in 2022. Her hit songs include "Party in the U.S.A," "The Climb," "Wrecking Ball" and "Slide Away."

In September 2020, Miley reflected on her complicated relationship with her father — calling him the "best" and "worst" dad. She explained, ​​"That's the kind of dad my dad is. He sets you up for failure and disappointment, but I like that about him, because he made me tough."

However, a few months later, Miley had only good things to say about Billy Ray. "My favorite thing to do when I go home is we go and we throw the ball around outside on my dad's farm, and some of my greatest memories are playing football with my dad," she said during an episode of Good Morning Football in December 2020.

"He's an artist now and I'm an artist — we think of ourselves as athletes [with] constant dedication and training," Miley continued. "And I think that athleticism ingrained a sense of dedication to me that I [am] thankful for."

Miley had an on-again, off-again relationship with her The Last Song costar, Liam Hemsworth, for a decade. The pair eventually wed in December 2018, but split the next year and finalized their divorce in 2020.

Braison Cyrus, 28

Braison Cyrus Instagram

Braison Cyrus was born on May 9, 1994. Following in his family's musical footsteps, the singer released his debut album, Javelina, in 2021.

He married his wife Stella McBride in November 2019, and they welcomed their first child, Bear Chance, in June 2021.

Braison announced his son's birth on Instagram, writing, "Bear Chance Cyrus was born June 8th, 2021 at 10:05 PM. He is 9 lbs and 22 inches of pure joy. God poured every bit of his mercy, tenderness, beauty and strength into Bear and @stellamcyrus during her herculean feat of birthing him."

The singer continued, "I'm so blessed that he and his mom are healthy and couldn't be more amazed by her strength and bravery. I am beyond grateful to the staff at the hospital and to our friends and family offering us encouragement and support. God is so good. Hallelujah."

Noah Cyrus, 22

Billy Ray's youngest child, daughter Noah Cyrus, was born in Nashville on Jan. 8, 2000. As a kid, Noah appeared in several episodes of Hannah Montana with her older sister Miley and her father. "If she wants to be an actress, I think she's got the chops to do it. She's [pretty] much a little natural," Billy Ray told PEOPLE in 2007.

Now 22 years old, Noah has pursued a career in music and even scored a Grammy nomination for best new artist in 2021. She has been open about entering the industry without the help of her famous family. She reflected during a 2022 interview, "I definitely would like to say that I did create my own way into the music business. I think I did it very independently in a way, like where I don't think people actually expected that, but that was something that was very important to me was to do it independently."

Noah collaborated with her father on the 2022 song "Noah (Stand Still)." After the song's release, they opened up about the project on social media. "So proud of @noahcyrus. You wrote a great song and delivered a killer performance," Billy Ray wrote on Instagram. "Honored to join you on this poignant track. Drops at midnight EST. Check it out."

Noah replied to his post, "The honor is mine daddy!!! so grateful to share this track I wrote about you, pappy and papaw Cyrus .. you're my hero and inspiration .. I love u ❤️."

In March 2021, the duo did an interview for Spotify's For the Record podcast. "You were a horse rider, you rode horses and that was your thing. And then all of a sudden you started making music," Billy Ray explained on the podcast. "And I go, 'She's serious about it!' And you started dedicating yourself to writing the best songs you could write and being the best musician you could be."

"And I'm sitting there going, 'That's my Noie! That's my Noie! Look at her! The dream is happening,' " he continued.