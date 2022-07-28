Beyoncé and JAY-Z's 3 Kids: Everything to Know

Beyoncé and JAY-Z welcomed three children together after tying the knot in 2008: Blue Ivy, Rumi and Sir

Jay Z and singer Beyonce with daughter Blue Ivy Carter onstage during the 2014 MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on August 24, 2014 in Inglewood, California

Beyoncé and JAY-Z are one of Hollywood's most notoriously private couples, but they're even more hush-hush regarding their three children.

In a rare appearance on an episode of Kevin Hart's Hart to Heart series on Peacock, JAY-Z spoke candidly about how much he tries to prioritize taking time away from music to be with his three kids: "Time is all you have. That's the only thing we control. It's how you spend your time. You're reckless with your time before, you're just all over the place and then you have to ... What are you leaving your house for?"

He continued, "Every second that you spend, you're spending away from the development of these people that you brought here, that you love more than anything in the world. So what are you going to spend that time on? So that changed a lot. That changed practically everything for me."

Similarly, Beyoncé has also spoken about how "challenging" it can be to strike a balance between motherhood and her career.

Beyonce documentary The Gift Beyoncé (R) and JAY-Z with their kids

"I think the most stressful thing for me is balancing work and life," the musician shared with Elle in 2019. "Making sure I am present for my kids — dropping Blue off at school, taking Rumi and Sir to their activities, making time for date nights with my husband, and being home in time to have dinner with my family — all while running a company can be challenging."

From the arrival of their first child to the internet-breaking announcement of the twins, keep scrolling for a breakdown of Beyoncé and JAY-Z's three children.

Blue Ivy, 10

Blue Ivy Carter attends a basketball game between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center on March 08, 2020 in Los Angeles, California Credit: Allen Berezovsky/Getty

The first-time parents welcomed their daughter Blue Ivy in New York City on Jan. 7, 2012. They formally introduced her to the world with a series of photos the following month.

The former Destiny's Child member first revealed her pregnancy on August 28, 2011, at the MTV VMAs in Los Angeles while cradling a bump on the red carpet. During her "Love on Top" performance, she told the audience, "I want you to stand up on your feet. I want you to feel the love that's growing inside me."

Blue has already started following in the footsteps of her musical parents. When she was only two days old, her vocals were featured on her father's song "Glory," which earned her the title of a Guinness World Record holder for being the youngest person to have a song appear on a Billboard chart.

Jay Z, daughter Blue Ivy Carter and recording artist Beyonce attend the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty

In 2020, she was featured in her mother's song "Brown Skin Girl." Blue brought home a BET Her Award, NAACP Image Award and a Grammy Award for best music video for her feature. She is the second youngest individually credited winner of a Grammy Award.

Jay-Z and his daughter Blue Ivy Carter poses for a photo during the game of the Boston Celtics against the Golden State Warriors during Game Five of the 2022 NBA Finals on June 13, 2022 at Chase Center in San Francisco, California Credit: David Dow/NBAE

Blue is also taking notes on self-care from her busy mom. The "Formation" singer told Harper's Bazaar that Blue is already adopting her go-to rituals, saying, "One of my most satisfying moments as a mom is when I found Blue one day soaking in the bath with her eyes closed, using blends I created and taking time for herself to decompress and be at peace I have so much to share … and there's more to come soon!"

Rumi and Sir, 5

"Rumi is our favorite poet, so it was for our daughter," JAY-Z explained in August 2017. "Sir was like, man, come out the gate. He carries himself like that. He just came out, like, Sir."

Rumi, Beyonce, Blue Ivy Credit: Ivy Park/Twitter

Beyoncé first announced she was expecting twins in a record-breaking Instagram post on Feb. 1, 2017. "We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over," she captioned a photo of herself holding her growing baby bump. "We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. – The Carters."

Rumi and Sir have not yet forayed into the music world like their big sister (though Blue did give them a shoutout on their parents' track "Boss"), but they've still made their share of select appearances. The twins have been featured in behind-the-scenes video footage from their mom's photo shoots, and even appeared in an ad for Beyoncé's IVY PARK x adidas clothing line for kids.

The singer shared that the inspiration for the children's line stemmed from wanting to match with her three kids.

"On our family vacations, we love to coordinate our outfits. My kids are usually on set with me for shoots, and we'd find ourselves putting them in extra-extra-smalls so we could match. So it is a natural progression for IVY PARK to introduce a selection of key silhouettes in children's sizing," she told Harper's Bazaar.

According to their grandma Tina Knowles-Lawson, all three of Beyoncé and JAY-Z's children are already developing a strong sense of style, and even contributed to their mom's design line.

"Well, they are little fashionistas, and they have definite determination about what they like and what they don't like. When Beyoncé's doing the first samples, they get them, and some things they love, and some things you can tell are not their favorite," she told PEOPLE.

Knowles-Lawson also shared that on a recent trip to Disneyland, 5-year-old Rumi defended her outfit choice when her older sister offered her opinion on it.