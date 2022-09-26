Arnold Schwarzenegger's 5 Kids: Everything to Know

Arnold Schwarzenegger is a proud dad to five children.

The Terminator star and former Governor of California shares four kids with ex-wife Maria Shriver: daughters Katherine, 32, and Christina, 31, and sons Patrick, 29, and Christopher, 24.

In 2011, the actor publicly revealed that he had fathered another child, son Joseph Baena, 24, with his longtime housekeeper Mildred Patricia Baena. Shriver filed for divorce in May 2011 after 25 years of marriage.

"We are continuing to parent our four children together. They are the light and center of both of our lives," Shriver and Schwarzenegger said in a joint statement at the time of their split.

During an appearance on The Howard Stern Show in 2015, the former bodybuilder addressed the scandal, calling it "a very tough situation for my kids, very tough situation for my family. It was tough for everybody. But it has happened and now we have to figure it out, right?"

He added that his relationship with his kids was "fantastic, including my fifth child with Mildred." The actor called Joseph "terrific," saying that "he totally understands the situation. So, it all has worked out."

In addition to fatherhood, Schwarzenegger is now a grandfather of two: daughter Katherine welcomed daughters of her own, Lyla Maria in 2020 and Eloise Christina. "It's the easiest thing to be a grandfather," he told Jimmy Kimmel earlier this year.

"They come over to the house, you play with Lyla for around an hour or two, put her on the horse, put her with the dog. And after two hours, they leave," he joked, adding, "It's fantastic! I have a great time when they come over to the house."

Here's everything to know about Arnold Schwarzenegger's five children.

Katherine Eunice Schwarzenegger Pratt, 32

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Katherine Schwarzenegger is the oldest child of Schwarzenegger and Shriver. Born on Dec. 13, 1989, in Los Angeles, her middle name honors her maternal grandmother, Eunice Kennedy — younger sister of President John F. Kennedy.

Despite being born into a political family, Katherine has long maintained that she has no interest in that field. "Absolutely not, politics is not my thing," she told PEOPLE in 2016. "I think if you grow up in it, you either love it or you're like, 'No thank you!' "

In 2010, she became a New York Times best-selling author at 21 years old after publishing her first book, Rock What You've Got: Secrets to Loving Your Inner and Outer Beauty from Someone Who's Been There and Back.

Two years later, Katherine graduated from the University of Southern California and published another self-help book, I Just Graduated . . . Now What? to help fellow recent grads navigate life in the "real world."

She also wrote Maverick and Me, a children's book about her rescue dog, in 2017 and The Gift of Forgiveness in 2020. The author is a longtime animal rights advocate and ambassador for Best Friends Animal Society and the ASPCA.

"I love my daughter Katherine," Schwarzenegger said during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in February 2022. "[She] is so wonderful and I'm so proud of her."

He's also a fan of Katherine's husband, Chris Pratt, calling him "a fantastic guy" and "great son-in-law."

Katherine began dating the Jurassic World star in 2018 after meeting at church. The two got engaged the following January and tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in June 2019. In 2020, the pair welcomed their first child together, daughter Lyla; two years later, they welcomed another daughter, Eloise.

Christina Maria Aurelia Schwarzenegger, 31

Corey Nickols/Contour

Schwarzenegger's second daughter with Shriver, Christina Schwarzenegger, was born in Los Angeles on July 23, 1991.

Following in her mother's footsteps, she graduated from Georgetown University (Shriver's alma mater) in 2013 with a bachelor's degree in English. She later studied interior architecture at Parsons School of Design and worked as an editor at Gwyneth Paltrow's lifestyle brand Goop for three years, where she covered all things health and wellness.

Christina is also a founding member of the Special Olympics Founder's Council. "I love shining a light on those who feel outside the margins and bringing their experiences to light. The result is that we all feel validated and, ultimately, see that our differences are in fact, our superpowers," Christina said, according to the Special Olympics' website.

She and Shriver co-executive produced Netflix's 2018 documentary Take Your Pills, which explored Christina's experiences with Adderall addiction and how societal pressures contribute to abusing the controlled substance.

Gisela Schober/Getty

To celebrate his younger daughter's 30th birthday in 2021, Schwarzenegger shared a heartfelt post on social media, which included photos of the father-daughter duo.

"Happy birthday, my little sweetheart (schpatzl)!" he wrote, revealing his nickname for her. "I can't believe you're 30! I am so proud of you, from your unbelievable work on enlightening documentaries to giving back by helping Special Olympics to your fantastic artwork that blows mine out of the water. I enjoy nothing more than hanging out with you, whether we are training together or traveling the world. You will always be my little Leo and I love you!"

Patrick Arnold Shriver Schwarzenegger, 29

Jon Kopaloff/Getty

Patrick Schwarzenegger was born on Sept. 18, 1993, in Los Angeles, and is the third child between Schwarzenegger and Shriver.

An actor and model, he is currently pursuing a career in Hollywood. Patrick made his big screen debut with a brief cameo in 2006's Benchwarmers and has since added movies like Netflix's Moxie in 2021 and HBO Max's true crime series The Staircase in 2022 to his résumé.

"Both my parents are proud of me," Patrick told Today in 2020 about following in his dad's acting footsteps. "It's pretty surreal 'cause I remember growing up and going to set with [my dad] and it was like my favorite activity."

"He's really proud of me and they're so supportive," Patrick added. "I couldn't ask for a better parent duo."

Gisela Schober/Getty

The USC Marshall School of Business graduate has been dating model Abby Champion, whom he met following his split from Miley Cyrus, since September 2015.

In a birthday tribute to Patrick on his 28th birthday in 2021, Arnold shared adorable throwback shots of the pair and told his eldest son: "I love you, I'm proud of you, and watching you grow every day in every way is one of my greatest joys. Your business is booming, your acting career is taking off, but most importantly, you never forget to reach out and help others."

Christopher Sargent Shriver Schwarzenegger, 24

Christopher Schwarzenegger was born on Sept. 27, 1997, in Los Angeles.

The youngest child of Shriver and Schwarzenegger has stayed largely out of the spotlight. In 2020, he graduated from the University of Michigan — but due to restrictions from the coronavirus pandemic, he graduated online. Schwarzenegger took the opportunity to celebrate his son on Instagram, photoshopping an image of Christopher in a cap and gown in front of the University of Michigan emblem.

"Christopher, you are a champion and I love you," the proud dad captioned the photo. "I know your graduation from Michigan wasn't the big celebration you dreamed about for years, but walking across a stage isn't what makes me so proud of you: it's your compassion, your hard work, your vision, your critical thinking, and your selflessness that make me burst with pride. I can't wait to watch you keep climbing and succeeding."

Arnold Schwarzenegger Facebook

To celebrate Christopher's 24th birthday in 2021, Schwarzenegger shared a trio of sweet photos of the pair and revealed that Christopher has a handful of active hobbies. "Between your boxing classes, your weightlifting classes, your stretching classes, your cycling classes, and on and on, I can't even keep up with you!" he wrote. "I love you and I'm proud of you every day!"

Joseph Baena, 24

Frazer Harrison/Getty

Joseph Baena is the son of Schwarzenegger and his longtime housekeeper, Mildred Patricia Baena. He was born on Oct. 2, 1997. His mother kept his identity a secret for the first seven or eight years of his life until his resemblance to his father became apparent.

In 2012, the former California governor revealed on 60 Minutes that it wasn't until Joseph "started looking like me, that's when I kind of got it. I put things together."

The two grew closer later in life, Joseph revealed during an appearance on Sophia and Sistine Stallone's Unwaxed podcast in January 2022. "I also have to point out that with my relationship with my dad it took a little while for me and him to get really close and just [feel] like I can joke around with him and talk about anything," he said.

Joseph Baena Instagram

These days, the father-son duo can frequently be seen hitting the gym together: Joseph has followed suit as a bodybuilder and calls his dad the "best training partner in the world." The 2019 Pepperdine University graduate has recreated several of his dad's famous muscle man poses on Instagram.

To celebrate Joseph's 24th birthday in 2021, Schwarzenegger shared a trio of photos on Twitter of the pair spending quality time together. "Happy birthday Joseph! I am so proud of you and I love you! You are crushing it in the gym, in your real estate career, and in acting," the actor wrote alongside the shots of the pair drinking, biking and hanging out together. "I know this will be another fantastic year."

In addition to bodybuilding, Joseph is a budding actor: He worked on his first movie, Bully High, in 2021. He is also a real estate agent with California-based agency ARIA Properties.