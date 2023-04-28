All About Anna Wintour's 2 Children

Anna Wintour is a mother of two.

The Vogue editor-in-chief shares son Charles and daughter Bee Shaffer with her ex-husband, David Shaffer. The former couple welcomed their first child in 1985 and their second in 1987, prior to their divorce in 1999.

Not only is Anna the mother of two, but she's the grandmother of three: Oliver, Caroline and Ella. In fact, the fashion icon revealed in a 73 Questions interview with Vogue that instead of grandma, her grandkids call her "Anna."

Anna has been known for keeping details of her personal life private, however, Charles and Bee have attended red carpet events with her in the past — like the Met Gala, for example. Furthermore, both of her children had their marriages featured in Vogue.

Despite being the offspring of one of the most prominent figures in fashion, neither of her children pursued a career in fashion, though Bee works in the entertainment industry as a television producer. As for Charles, he followed in his father's medical footsteps as a psychiatrist.

In 2014, Bee opened up to Grazia about what having Anna as a mom is really like. She revealed that her mom "became more famous" when the film Devil Wears Prada came out (Meryl Streep's character parodied Anna as Vogue editor in the film). She found it "interesting" that people viewed her as "very cold" upon its release.

"But I know that she's the most generous person that you will ever meet," Bee added. "It's crazy, but she will put everyone else before herself. So I know that that's who she is. She's also efficient, she gets bored easily and wants to get things done. But, she's a boss!"

Here's everything to know about Anna's children, Bee and Charles.

Charles Shaffer

Jean Catuffe/GC Images

Charles Shaffer (pictured left beside Anna) is the only son of Anna and David Shaffer born in July 1985. He is the eldest of their two children.

In 2014, Charles and Elizabeth Cordry tied the knot at Anna's weekend home in Mastic Beach, New York. The elaborate, yet classy affair — that housed esteemed invitees, from Oscar de la Renta to Baz Luhrmann — followed the couple's engagement in the gardens of Fiesole's Villa Peyron.

Charles and Elizabeth Cordry met at Oxford University when they were both students there. Charles went on to graduate from Columbia University's College of Physicians and Surgeons in 2016, earning his Doctor of Medicine with a specialization in psychiatry.

In March 2017, Charles and Elizabeth welcomed their first child, daughter Caroline. The then-new mom announced the exciting news on her social media. Two years later, the couple welcomed their second daughter, Ella Rose.

Arturo Holmes/MG21/Getty

While Anna has been known to keep details of her family's personal life private, she publicly shared an update on her son's health in an Instagram video amid the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"My son is a doctor. He is currently quite ill and self-quarantining at home. But when he is able, he will return to the ICU at his hospital," Anna said. "I am so proud of him and so grateful to all the health workers, first responders, nurses and doctors who are fighting to reduce the spread of the virus and save lives," she continued.

Like his mom, Charles keeps his personal life private, however, he has made appearances alongside the fashion icon at events like the Met Gala in the past.

Bee Shaffer

Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Bee Shaffer (née Katherine) is the only daughter of Anna and David Shaffer born in July 1987. She is the younger of their two children.

In 2018, Bee wed Francesco Carrozzini, the son of late Franca Sozzani, Vogue Italia's editor-in-chief. The couple tied the knot in an intimate celebration at Anna's home in Mastic, New York, in July that summer. (According to Page Six, all phones were confiscated from guests and there was a social media ban at the couple's nuptials.)

The couple first sparked dating rumors when Bee attended a screening of Francesco's documentary about his mother, titled Franca: Chaos & Creation. A Vogue spokeswoman confirmed their engagement to PEOPLE in March 2017.

Two months later, Bee showed off her engagement ring for the first time on the 2017 Met Gala red carpet. She was accompanied by her fiancé at the exclusive affair, marking their first public appearance as an engaged couple.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images.

Bee and Francesco welcomed a son named Oliver Sozzani in October 2021. The new mother announced his birth the following month and shared three adorable photos on Instagram.

Despite being the daughter of one of the most prominent figures in fashion (and the daughter-in-law of the late editor-in-chief of Vogue Italia), Bee has pursued a career outside of the style scene.

In fact, after graduating from Columbia University, she said she's "staying far away from Vogue" when asked if she had an interest in working for the magazine. That being said, both she and Francesco work in the entertainment industry.

Bee works as a segment producer at Late Night with Seth Meyers, while Francesco is a film director and photographer who has directed music videos for Beyoncé, A$AP Rocky and Nicki Minaj (though, he's also worked on ads with a number of fashion brands including Roberto Cavalli, Ermenegildo Zegna and Salvatore Ferragamo).