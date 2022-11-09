Anna Faris and Chris Pratt's Son: Everything They've Said About Jack

While Chris Pratt and Anna Faris parted ways romantically in 2017 after eight years of marriage, they've remained close as co-parents — agreeing to live within five miles of each other — for their son Jack.

The former pair welcomed Jack on Aug. 17, 2012. Baby Jack arrived seven weeks prematurely and weighed only 3 lbs., 10 oz. at birth. After his parents were "briefly" able to hold him, he was moved to the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) for a month.

While the next several years were "filled with doctor's appointments, five surgeries [and] physical therapy," they were also filled with "a lot of laughter — because Jack was and is the most adorable cutest thing I could ever have imagined," Faris said during a May 2021 virtual event for nonprofit GAPPS (the Global Alliance to Prevent Prematurity and Stillbirth), for which she serves as a board member.

In the years since, Jack has grown into a "remarkable" kid with an excellent sense of humor who is wise beyond his years, according to his proud parents.

​​"Our Jack went from a small, helpless little squirt to a strong, happy, funny, and vocal boy," Pratt said during a December 2014 speech at the March of Dimes Celebration of Babies Hollywood Luncheon.

While the actors have each moved on with new partners — Faris wed cinematographer Michael Barrett in July 2021, while Pratt tied the knot with Katherine Schwarzenegger in June 2019 and has since welcomed two daughters with her (Lyla and Eloise) — they've kept their blended families close, spending time together on multiple occasions.

From reflecting on his difficult birth to telling stories of why he makes them laugh, the proud parents have shared several anecdotes about raising their son over the years. Here's everything to know about Chris Pratt and Anna Faris' son Jack.

Faris "couldn't stop searching for answers" after Jack's premature birth

While speaking at a virtual event for GAPPS in 2021, Faris opened up about how she would "constantly return to the why" after giving birth to Jack seven weeks before his due date. The actress said she asked her doctor about all of the possible reasons her son could've been early and struggled to find an answer.

"I couldn't stop searching. I was asking her if the geriatric thing had something to do with it, if the cold cuts that I ate … I couldn't turn off my own hamster wheel in searching for answers," she shared.

"The truth is, in many of these cases, we have no idea why this happens... GAPPS' No. 1 goal is prevention. And in order to prevent premature births, we need answers."

He made a full recovery after his difficult birth

Giving an update on his son four months after his birth, Pratt said during a January 2013 visit to Late Night with David Letterman that Jack was "totally healthy now," according to E! News.

​​"Oh, God, he is just ... he's amazing," Pratt said. "I love him so much. He's just a ball of joy. He's terrific." He continued to gush about his little one, adding, "He is just so perfect and I love him so much."

"It was just the best feeling I've ever had," Pratt later shared of first holding his newborn in the hospital during the December 2014 March of Dimes Celebration of Babies Hollywood Luncheon. "My little boy just laying across my neck and my chest, and feeling my heart beat and feeling the love. I played him country music and I sang to him, and I made him promises in that moment … about what kind of dad I wanted to be and I just prayed that he'd live long enough to let me keep them."

During the same luncheon, Pratt went on to list some of the then-2-year-old's interests. "He loves monster trucks and Daniel Tiger. Believe it or not, he loves vegetables — broccoli and cherry tomatoes are his favorite food. He's a deejay."

Jack is "so polite" that it's hard to discipline him

The Marvel star told Ellen DeGeneres in January 2015 that Jack makes parenting easy.

"It really is easy to be patient with this kid. He really is a remarkable kid," he said. "He's so vocal and it's super frustrating because you're like, 'Jack, it's time for bed.' And he'll go: 'Hmm, I thought about it and no thanks, Dad. Not right now.' He's so polite! What am I supposed to do?"

Speaking to PEOPLE in July 2017, Faris said her favorite part of motherhood is watching her little guy grow up. "It's just so fascinating watching him become a person," she said. "It's so rewarding."

He's starting to understand his parents' fame

"He's definitely coming around," Faris told PEOPLE in 2017. "We'll drive past a billboard of Chris for Guardians of the Galaxy and Jack will be like, 'Hey, Dad!' "

The Jurassic World star revealed during a May 2021 visit to The Ellen DeGeneres Show that Jack watches all of his parents' movies, "even the ones he shouldn't see."

"He's a great critic. He started to become a bit of a movie buff," Pratt revealed, adding that the pair "watch movies all the time. That's our thing that we do." Jack's favorite movie featuring his famous father? "I think he likes The LEGO Movie," Pratt said. "I think that's, like, his favorite one. And probably Jurassic World."

Pratt says Jack is "more important to me than air or water"

While being honored with a start on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in April 2017, Pratt delivered an emotional speech, telling Faris, "I love you. You've given me so much. You gave me the greatest star in the galaxy in my little boy, I love him and I love you."

He added, "We have bonded to make this molecule that is more important to me than air or water, and without it none of this means anything to me."

After the speech, Pratt spoke to PEOPLE about preparing Jack for the big day — where he ultimately stole the show with his adorable poses.

"Last night I was telling him, 'Tomorrow there are going to be people there and they're going to want to see you and take your picture. It's important for us to be an example and try to smile and be gracious and keep our shoes tied and no boogers hanging out of our noses,' " the Guardians of the Galaxy star explained.

Jack is Pratt and Faris' number one priority

When Pratt and Faris announced their split after eight years of marriage in August 2017, they said in a joint statement, "Our son has two parents who love him very much and for his sake we want to keep this situation as private as possible moving forward. We still have love for each other, will always cherish our time together and continue to have the deepest respect for one another."

In April 2019, Faris opened up to Laura Wasser on her Divorce Sucks! podcast about co-parenting with Pratt and navigating how to blend their family with those of their new partners.

"Grudge-holding is not something that Chris and I do. So, we wanted to make sure, of course, that Jack was happy, but that we were happy and supportive of each other and that we could have this fantasy idea of, do we all spend Christmas together? Do we all vacation together? How do we make sure that everybody that we love feels safe, and that we also respect the love we have for each other?" Faris said.

He loves visiting his parents on set

Jack is no stranger to set life, as his dad revealed to Entertainment Tonight in June 2021 while on The Tomorrow War set in Iceland. "He has been to a ton of sets. He's got it down."

Jack even got in on the action while visiting his dad in Iceland.

"We hooked him up in the harness and had him flying around the set ... he was fighting some aliens, shooting some lasers out of his hand," Pratt said. "He has a good time on set."

Faris shared the marriage advice she'd give to Jack

On a June 2021 episode of her podcast, Anna Faris Is Unqualified, the actress opened up about first marrying at age 27 — and why she hopes her son will wait a bit longer. (Faris first wed actor Ben Indra in 2004, and the two split four years later.)

"I don't know if it's too grumpy and cruel to say in a sense but if I could tell my 8-year-old son one thing that maybe he would stick to, I would really encourage him to not get married in his 20s," Faris shared.

Jack "does a great job" as a big brother

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight at the June 2022 premiere of The Terminal List, Pratt revealed that his son "does a great job as a big brother" to his and Schwarzenegger's daughters, Lyla and Eloise.

"There's a big age separation... [and] he does a great job, he's so sweet with them," Pratt told the outlet. "And they love him so much and they miss him when he's gone."

Jack also seems to be quite a thoughtful son. In July 2022, Pratt snapped a shirtless mirror selfie showing off his abs — but fans were immediately distracted and delighted by a Post-It note from his son stuck beside the mirror. "See ya at 8 ish," it read, signed off with Jack's name and a heart.