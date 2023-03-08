Andy Cohen's 2 Kids: Everything to Know

Get to know Andy Cohen’s two kids: Benjamin Allen Cohen and Lucy Eve Cohen

March 8, 2023
When he's not hosting Watch What Happens Live!, Andy Cohen is relishing his role as a dad.

The Bravo host has two children: son Benjamin Allen Cohen, 4, and daughter Lucy Eve Cohen, who will turn 1 in April 2023. Both kids were born via surrogacy, and although Ben and Lucy were carried by different surrogates, Cohen has said that the two are "biological siblings."

"Family means everything to me and having one of my own is something that I have wanted in my heart for my entire life," Cohen said in 2018, shortly before his son Ben's birth. "Though it's taken me longer than most to get there, I cannot wait for what I envision will be the most rewarding chapter yet."

Cohen, who was 50 when his son Ben was born, also said that he'd "never thought it would be possible" for him to have a family.

"When I was growing up and when we were growing up … I just never thought it would be possible as a gay man to grow up and have a family," he continued. "... I'm so grateful to a wonderful surrogate that I'm working with."

Here's everything to know about Andy Cohen's two kids.

Benjamin Allen Cohen, 4

Andy Cohen poses with his son Benjamin during the ceremony to honor him with a Hollywood Walk of Fame star in Los Angeles, California, on February 4, 2022
Cohen's first child, Benjamin, was born via surrogate on Feb. 4, 2019, in Los Angeles. He is named after Cohen's grandfather, Ben Allen.

The reality TV host later spoke with PEOPLE about Ben's birth, saying he was in the delivery room and cut the umbilical cord himself before holding his newborn for the first time. "He was so alert for the first two hours. His eyes were wide open. He didn't cry; he was just calm. I kind of have no words for it."

In the same interview, he spoke briefly about surrogacy. "I worked with an incredible surrogate," he said. "My surrogate just viewed it as, she was giving me the ultimate gift. She gave me life. So I'll be forever indebted to her."

During his first year on earth, Ben got to know plenty of his dad's famous friends, including Anderson Cooper, Kelly Ripa, and Denise Richards — who gifted the newborn a pair of Fendi pants. He was also named PEOPLE's Cutest Baby Alive.

The proud dad has shared plenty of photos of Ben on Instagram, including snapshots of his first Halloween costume (he was Woodstock to Cohen's Snoopy) and his second Hanukkah celebration in 2020.

In May 2020, Cohen opened up to PEOPLE about life at home with then-15-month-old Ben during the COVID-19 pandemic. "He's walking now in a way that I can take him out on the street for walks, so that's a totally new thing," he shared. "I wish that I could take him to the playground, but I just can't yet, so I love taking him out on walks."

Of course, Ben's spent plenty of time with his dad's BFF, Cooper and his children. Cohen and Ben were among the first to meet Cooper's younger son, Sebastian Maisani-Cooper, who Ben dubbed "Wheels."

Cohen also shared that his son and Cooper's older son, Wyatt Maisani-Cooper, became fast friends. "We go over there every Saturday or Sunday for a visit. It's great, Anderson and I are basically just killing time between our kids' naps at this point. It's great to see them," Cohen shared in a 2021 interview with PEOPLE.

Ben became an older brother when his sister Lucy Eve Cohen was born in May 2022. Cohen shared a picture of the toddler planting a gentle kiss on his sister's cheek, along with the caption, "When Ben met Lucy."

In March 2023, Ben seemingly accidentally spilled milk in the kitchen, making a mess of the cabinets and floors. Cohen documented his 4-year-old cleaning up the spill on his Instagram Story, saying in a video, "What did you do, Buddy? How did you get the milk there?" Then, he sternly told his son, "You spilled it? Is this the way you want to start the day? Huh?" — a response that Cohen later said prompted "a lot of DMs from people saying I was wrongly shaming Ben for spilling milk."

In a later Instagram video, Cohen admitted to "shaming" his son, saying, "You know, the truth is, it was three hours into my day, I'm jetlagged. I probably was shaming him. Walk a mile in my shoes, what can I tell you? I did it."

Lucy Eve Cohen

Cohen's second child, Lucy Eve Cohen, was born on April 29, 2022, in New York City. The proud father of two shared a photo on Instagram of himself cradling the infant, and thanked his "rock star surrogate and everyone who helped make this miracle happen."

Lucy entered the world with plenty of fans, including Cooper and his kids, as well as her older brother, Ben.

At just 5 months old, she made an appearance at BravoCon in October 2022. Cohen spoke briefly about fatherhood at the event and revealed he often turns to pals Sarah Jessica Parker and Ripa for parenting help. "Kelly found me a nanny, Sarah Jessica found me a nanny. They have both been so helpful."

He also shared some parenting advice of his own: "Get help. Just try to be present," he said. "Figure out your relationship with your phone. Try to have fun. And get help."

Cohen is having fun as a father of two, often posting funny moments on Instagram. In August 2022, he shared a post contrasting then-3-year-old Ben's outfit that the toddler picked out himself (a pair of joggers printed with dinosaurs which he paired with a Nike tank top) with then-3-month-old Lucy's outfit of a colorful floral onesie, which Cohen called "flawless."

The whole family enjoyed Lucy's first Halloween, where she was dressed up as Cinderella and Cohen and Ben wore skeleton onesies. He's shared other sweet pictures and videos of the whole family relaxing at home too, including one of himself and the kids cozying up by the fire and another of Lucy having fun at bathtime.

In November 2022, Cohen opened up about some of the changes that came with being a father of two. He shared that he's had a "total shift in priority" toward staying home with them, whereas before parenthood he was "not someone who ever stayed at home."

He also spoke about having to manage his time differently. "Just when I think I've had a lot of really quality time with Ben, I have to go to Lucy and sit with her and I just want to look in her face and I want her to see me and hear my voice and know that I'm here," he explained. "It's just about juggling time management with the two of them."

