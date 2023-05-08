Anderson Cooper's 2 Children: Everything to Know

Anderson Cooper is the proud father of two boys, Wyatt and Sebastian.

"It feels like my life has actually begun," he told PEOPLE about becoming a father in June 2020. "This is a new level of love. It's unlike anything I've experienced."

The CNN anchor welcomed his first child, Wyatt Morgan, in 2020. The following week, Cooper announced that he and his ex, Benjamin Maisani, planned on co-parenting. The pair split in 2018 after dating publicly for four years and being involved for nearly a decade, but remained close friends. In 2022, they welcomed a second son together, Sebastian Luke.

While the former couple haven't gotten back together, they continue to live and parent together. "It's probably an unusual setup," Cooper told PEOPLE about their co-parenting relationship in 2021, adding, "but I knew he would be a great dad and he is."

As for the future, Cooper remains open to having more kids, telling PEOPLE in September 2022, "I love the idea of it — but there's nothing planned."

For now, he's enjoying every minute of fatherhood. "I want to be the best parent I can be," he said.

Here's everything to know about Anderson Cooper's two children, Wyatt and Sebastian.

Wyatt Morgan Maisani-Cooper, 3

Cooper welcomed his first child, Wyatt Morgan Maisani-Cooper, via surrogate on April 27, 2020. Three days later, he shared the news in a heartfelt Instagram post as well as on his CNN show, Anderson Cooper 360°.

In his announcement, Cooper explained that his son was named after his late father, Wyatt Emory Cooper, who died when he was 10 years old. "I hope I can be as good a dad as he was," he said before adding that his son's middle name, Morgan, is a family name on his mother's side.

He also shared that Wyatt weighed 7.2 pounds at birth and "is sweet, and soft, and healthy and I am beyond happy."

During an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert the following week, Cooper shared that he would be co-parenting with his ex, Maisani, who was with him in the delivery room for the birth. "Even though we're not together anymore ... he's my family, and I want him to be Wyatt's family as well."

Cooper further explained the unconventional decision in an interview with PEOPLE. "I knew what it was like growing up without a dad," he shared. "If there was ever something that happened to me, I would want Wyatt to be surrounded by love."

In a later interview with Howard Stern, Cooper reiterated that sentiment, saying, "If more people love my son and are in his life, I'm all for that." He went on to add, "My ex is a great guy, and I think it's good to have two parents if you can."

Appearing on the cover of PEOPLE's first-ever Pride issue in 2020, Cooper opened up about becoming a father, calling it "a dream come true." He added, "I'm more tired than I've ever been, but I wouldn't change it for the world."

The following year, Maisani told PEOPLE that Wyatt "grounded" his former partner. "He's happy and relaxed in a way he's never been before," Maisani added of Cooper.

At 13 months old, Wyatt took his first steps. However, Cooper was in Israel for work at the time and missed the major milestone. "It was my first work trip for 60 Minutes and I was doing an interview and I get this text from Wyatt's other dad, Benjamin, and he said, 'He just walked,' " Cooper recalled on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

"My reaction was fury," the CNN host joked, adding, "I got really pissed at Benjamin." As for 13-month-old Wyatt, Cooper admitted the little one "walks like a drunken sailor."

In 2022, Cooper announced that Maisani was in the process of formally adopting Wyatt and that his name would be legally changed to Wyatt Morgan Maisani-Cooper.

"We're a family," he said of the decision. "Wyatt calls me 'Daddy' and Benjamin 'Papa.' "

Sebastian Luke Maisani-Cooper, 1

On Feb. 10, 2022, Cooper and Maisani welcomed a second child together, Sebastian Luke Maisani-Cooper.

The following day, he announced the news on Anderson Cooper 360°.

"He was 6.8 pounds at birth and he was healthy and happy and even his occasional hiccups, are to me, adorable," he said before thanking the surrogate for all the "sacrifices" she and her family made.

He shared with fellow CNN news anchor John Berman that having a second child was less frightening and he was "definitely calmer than I was the first time." Cooper also said that Wyatt was "thrilled" about having a younger brother, adding that the then-22-month-old helped build Sebastian's crib.

Following the birth of his second son, Cooper took time off work to stay at home and be with his kids. On Live with Kelly and Ryan, he shared that it was the longest vacation he had ever taken.

"I've never taken three weeks off before and it's just been so amazing," he said.

For Sebastian's first birthday, Cooper shared a video on Instagram of Sebastian playing with a music box that used to belong to his deceased mother.

"He loves listening to an old music box that belonged to my mom," Cooper wrote in the caption. "Sebastian is sweet and strong and smart and loves his big brother Wyatt a lot. They fill my heart with joy and love in a way I never imagined possible."

Cooper told PEOPLE in September 2022 that he is open to having more kids down the line, though he noted "there's nothing planned" at the time.

"You forget how quickly they change and to see Sebastian and Wyatt together, that's really an amazing thing," he continued.

In the meantime, Cooper is enjoying being a father — a lifelong goal he didn't think he could see to fruition.

"All my life, I've dreamed of having children," he once shared. "It puts everything in perspective and expands you in ways that are wonderful and magical."