All About Amber Heard's Daughter Oonagh Paige

Meet Amber Heard's only child.

The Aquaman star is the mother of one baby, daughter Oonagh Paige, whom she welcomed on April 8, 2021. Three months later, Heard shared the exciting news of her little one's arrival when she uploaded a sweet post on Instagram in July.

While Heard had previously been in a relationship with Johnny Depp, having been married to him for 15 months until May 2016, she explained her decision to have a child on her "own terms" in her post announcing the news.

"Four years ago, I decided I wanted to have a child. I wanted to do it on my own terms," she penned. "I now appreciate how radical it is for us as women to think about one of the most fundamental parts of our destinies in this way," she continued, alluding to surrogacy as her path to parenthood.

"I hope we arrive at a point in which it's normalized to not want a ring in order to have a crib. A part of me wants to uphold that my private life is none of anyone's business. I also get that the nature of my job compels me to take control of this," the actress continued.

Since introducing her daughter to the world, the mother of one hasn't shied away from sharing photos of her on social media. She also gave followers a look at her life as a single parent with a sweet photo posted in July 2021, in which Heard held Oonagh Paige on her lap while she worked behind her computer.

"I'm just the mom and the dad. She's the boss 🍼💝," Heard captioned the snap.

Keep scrolling for everything to know about Oonagh Paige, whom Heard describes as "the beginning of the rest of my life."

Her name has a special meaning

The name of her daughter appears to have significant meaning to Heard. While the actress hasn't publicly explained the thought process behind her baby's moniker, her middle name seemingly honors Heard's late mom, Paige Heard.

Heard announced her mother's death in May 2020, a year before welcoming her child into the world. "I feel truly lucky to have been her daughter and been given the gift of having the light she shone on everyone, fall on me for nearly 34 years," she captioned an Instagram post paying tribute to her mom.

She was mentioned during Heard's testimony at her and Johnny Depp's defamation trial

Heard referenced Oonagh Paige during her and Depp's defamation trial, though she didn't mention her daughter by name.

"I want to move on with my life. I have a baby. I have to move on. I want to move on, and I want Johnny to move on too," she told the jurors during her testimony on May 17, 2022.

Heard hopes her defamation trial will "mean something" to Oonagh Paige one day

In early June, sources told PEOPLE that Heard was "still upset" following the verdict in the defamation case after the jury sided mostly with Depp — but despite feeling "disappointed," she was looking forward to spending more time with Oonagh Paige.

"For now, she wants to just focus on her baby girl," an insider said at the time. "The trial took away a lot of special mommy time. Amber is looking forward to a summer with her daughter and family."

Soon after, Heard told Today's Savannah Guthrie what she was looking forward to doing most with her daughter now that the trial had ended. "I get to be a mom, like, full time, you know? Where I'm not having to juggle calls with lawyers," she said.

Guthrie followed up, "One day you may want to tell your daughter about this or have to tell your daughter about everything that you've gone through. What would you want to say?"

"I think no matter what," Heard responded, "it will mean something. I did the right thing. I did everything I could to stand up for myself and the truth."

She's Heard's workout buddy

In addition to joining Heard on green juice runs, Oonagh Paige makes a pretty great workout partner as well! The actress shared an adorable photo in September 2021 of her lifting her daughter in one arm and a silver weight in the other.

"Multitasking mama," Heard captioned the post, followed by an arm muscle emoji.

Heard calls Oonagh Paige her "mini me"

Heard has shared several photos on Instagram of her daughter, who's often seen taking part in the same activities as her mom — so much so that Heard has deemed Oonagh Paige her "mini me."

The mother of one has also celebrated several of her daughter's milestones on social media.

On Oonagh Paige's half birthday, Heard described the time period after she welcomed her child as "the six best months of my life." Meanwhile, on her little girl's first birthday, she wrote: "I still can't believe you're here," before adding: "The greatest year ❤️."