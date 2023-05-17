All About Alfonso Ribeiro's 4 Kids

Meet Alfonso Ribeiro's kids!

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air alum is the father of four kids, sharing three with his wife Angela and one with ex-wife Robin Stapler.

Alfonso's daughter, Sienna, is the actor's eldest child, who he shares with Stapler. The former couple met in 1999, wed in 2002 and filed for divorce from in 2006 after four years of marriage.

In October 2012, Alfonso — who's returning to co-host Dancing With the Stars season 32 — got married to Angela and have since welcomed three children together: sons Alfonso "AJ" Lincoln and Anders Reyn and daughter Ava Sue.

Alfonso — who also doubles as America's Funniest Home Videos host on ABC — never shies away from gushing about his kids on social media, often posting sweet tributes to each of them on his Instagram.

He also keeps his one million-plus followers updated on his family happenings, from his kids' birthday celebrations to the fun-filled vacations the Ribeiro brood take together.

Here's everything to know about Alfonso's four kids.

Sienna Ribeiro, 20

Alfonso Ribeiro/instagram

Sienna is Alfonso's eldest child, who he welcomed with ex-wife Stapler on Oct. 8, 2002. "Smart, beautiful, motivated, funny, passionate and makes everyone around her happier," are just a few words Alfonso has used to describe her.

Similarly, Stapler — who posts about Sienna on Instagram often — has described her as "fierce, determined, a force to be reckoned with, stunning, smart and oh so talented." She added, "Sienna I love you so much and love watching the way you fight for your dreams."

Taking after her parents, Sienna is an actress who appeared in the 2002 movie Deadly Cheers and has a role in the upcoming film The Futurist, per her IMDb bio. In addition to acting, the recent high school grad is active on TikTok, often posting lip-sync videos and dance routines to her page.

In October 2022, Alfonso celebrated Sienna's 20th birthday with a sweet tribute on Instagram. "20 years ago today you brought a new sense of happiness to my life," the proud dad began in the caption. "You are an incredible young woman today. I'm so proud of you sienna."

Alfonso went on to list her accomplishments and express his love for her. "You are in your second year of college and shot your first movie this summer. I can't wait to see all of the wonderful things you will do in your life. I love you to the moon and back," he concluded.

His wife Angela also penned a heartfelt note in celebration of Sienna's special day. "Goodbye teen years. Hello 20s," she began in the caption. "Even though I miss the days of turning the living room into a gymnastics center and the mermaid-obsession phase, I love the beautiful, smart, kind, thoughtful and loving woman you are today."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Alfonso "AJ" Lincoln Ribeiro, Jr., 9

Alfonso Ribeiro/instagram

Ribeiro and Angela welcomed their first child, son Alfonso "AJ" Lincoln, together on Nov. 6, 2013. As the second eldest of the Ribeiro kids and the big bro of the house, Angela previously told PEOPLE that AJ has a "special bond" with his siblings.

"He loves teasing his big sis, like all little brothers. At the same time, he can be incredibly sweet," Angela praised her older son when chatting with PEOPLE in 2017. "When his little brother cries, AJ is always the first one to rub his back and sing 'Twinkle Twinkle' to him."

Like his dad, he's also got quite the personality! Talking with PEOPLE, Alfonso described AJ as "outgoing, charismatic, funny" and "loves making people laugh." As for one of his favorite hobbies? "AJ absolutely loves mini golf!" Angela added.

When AJ isn't busy on the green, he pops by the ballroom to hang with his dad on the set of Dancing With the Stars. Though believe it or not, the co-host's son has only visited the ballroom twice in his whole life! Alfonso shared the fun fact on his Instagram, writing that 2022 marked the first time AJ visited since season 19 — when he was one year old!

In celebration of AJ's 9th birthday, Angela wrote on Instagram that she "loves the amazing man he is becoming." She added, "He is wise beyond his years, full of personality, funny, opinionated, loving, baseball-obsessed and finance-minded."

She also noted that he is "the best orange juice chugger in all the land!"

Anders Reyn Ribeiro, 8

Alfonso Ribeiro/instagram

Alfonso and Angela welcomed their second child, son Anders Reyn, together on April 30, 2015. At the time of his birth, the DWTS co-host thanked his followers on Twitter for sending love, while Angela said that Anders was a "beautiful new addition" to their "growing family."

As for his personality, Alfonso has described him as "funny, loving, smart, cool, athletic, heart of gold and just plain awesome." His mom agrees, writing: "His heart is as big as the world, his smile lights up any room, and his eyes...those eyes of his can look right into your soul."

Angela also noted that he has a love for animals, revealing that he "can connect with animals and nature on another level." In addition to his kind and caring side, he is athletic and competitive. She said Anders "plays every single sport and game with more grit and heart than I've ever witnessed from a kid (or adult)."

Ava Sue Ribeiro, 4

Alfonso Ribeiro/instagram

Alfonso and Angela welcomed their third child, daughter Ava Sue, together on May 13, 2019. The Fresh Prince alum shared the news of her arrival on his Instagram, revealing that she sent her mom to the hospital on Mother's Day and she gave birth the day after.

Since her birth, Ava — who her mom has described as a "sweet yet fierce, charismatic, independent & insanely smart girl" — has grown up fast, but Angela "loves watching her grow." Similar to her siblings — and her father, of course — the proud mom has said she is "full of personality."

Plus, the youngest Ribeiro is "wise beyond her years" — and talented too! Ava "can sing beautifully on key without a single voice lesson and is already a master negotiator," Angela continued in an Instagram post on her fourth birthday. "I love her imagination, bravery, athleticism, and her ability to express and show love."

Both Angela and Alfonso described Ava as "tough" and "brave" following a scary spill she took the day before her birthday, which resulted in emergency surgery after falling off a seated scooter.

While appearing on Live with Kelly and Mark a few days after the accident, Alfonso further opened up about what happened to his daughter, revealing that "it was a very stressful weekend." He explained, "She fell and had basically road rash on her face and arm, and so they had to scalpel off all the skin."

When co-host Mark Consuelos asked Alfonso if Ava is going to be okay, the actor responded, "It's going to be a long process."