Alexia Echevarria's 2 Sons: Everything to Know

Real Housewives fans first met Alexia Echevarria when The Real Housewives of Miami premiered in 2011.

She shares two sons, Peter, 30 and Frankie, 25, with ex-husband Pedro Rosello, whom she was married to from 1992 to 1996. Echevarria later married Herman Echevarria in 2004, however, the couple separated in 2015 prior to Herman's unexpected death in 2016. On Dec. 16, 2021, Alexia wed real-estate developer Todd Nepola.

In 2011, Frankie was involved in a serious car accident, which resulted in permanent brain damage. Echevarria opened up about the life-changing accident to Muscle and Health, saying, "When you go through a tragedy like that, your whole family falls apart. Only somebody that's gone through something like that can relate to it. It was so much heartache, but each day gets better. If you're having a bad day, don't give up hope, just say 'tomorrow is going to be better.' "

She continued, "I don't allow myself to feel depressed because I have no choice, I have my kids. Being a mother helps me a lot because I'm not selfish. That's one of the biggest gifts of being a mother, you become selfless."

Now adults, Peter and Frankie have continued to appear alongside their mom in The Real Housewives of Miami. Here's everything to know about Alexia Echevarria's two sons.

Peter Alexander Rosello, 30

Echevarria's older son, Peter Alexander Rosello, was born on Aug. 11, 1992. He was 19 years old when season 1 of RHOM aired in 2011.

He lived in Paris for a few years before moving back to Miami in 2017 to do commercial real estate, Echevarria told Bravo.com in 2020.

On Peter's 30th birthday, Echevarria celebrated the milestone on Instagram. "You've always marched to the beat of your own drum," she wrote alongside a video montage of photos. "And even though you stress me out with your laid back way of going on about life , I continue to learn so much from you . You are kind , compassionate , giving , strong and beautiful , inside and out."

In January 2022, Peter was arrested and charged with a battery misdemeanor after allegedly getting into a domestic altercation with his girlfriend. The charges were dropped in February. According to the Miami-Dade State Attorney's Office, "the victim stated definitively that she did not want to cooperate with the State, and refused to provide a statement as to what transpired."

Sources told PEOPLE that his friends and family were "happy that Peter was vindicated by the justice system" and they looked forward to "moving on."

Peter was previously arrested in 2012 after attacking a homeless man and pleaded guilty to the charges, although he took a deal to avoid jail time. He was arrested again in 2013 for marijuana possession.

He has also had an ongoing feud with Echevarria's third husband, Nepola, which has been documented on recent seasons of The Real Housewives of Miami.

"It's been going on for a few years," Echevarria told Bravo.com in January 2022. "The viewers are going to see Todd's side of the argument, and they're also going to see Peter's side of the argument. And the truth is, you can never judge. You have to be at the moment and really know the whole story in order to form an opinion."

Frankie Rosello, 25

Echevarria's second son, Frankie Rosello, was born on Feb. 25, 1997.

At 13 years old, Frankie was in a serious car accident. He was riding in the passenger seat of a friend's car when the driver lost control of the vehicle, went over a median and crashed into oncoming traffic. Frankie was rushed to the hospital where he required immediate brain and pelvic surgery. Afterward, he spent 3 months in a medically induced coma. The accident left Frankie with lasting brain injuries.

In 2017, the reality star and her son opened Alexia + Frankie's Beauty Bar, a nail and beauty salon in Florida. "He's very involved, and he loves the customers," she said in an interview with Distractify. "He brings so much joy and happiness to people."

When season 4 of RHOM was picked up in 2021 after an eight-year hiatus, Echevarria told Entertainment Tonight that she was excited for fans to see Frankie again. "I want to show everyone the progress that he's made," she said. "That's why I always really wanted the show to come back, because I know so many people prayed for him."

In 2022, Frankie celebrated his 25th birthday with a bowling alley party, according to Bravo.com. Echevarria also shared a slideshow of photos with Frankie on Instagram. "Happy 25th Birthday to my sweet, handsome, kind, caring, loving, compassionate, thoughtful and amazing son," she wrote. "You bring so much laughter and happiness into our lives and being your mom will always be my greatest joy."

Frankie commented, "I like this a lot . I love you mom ❤️❤️❤️."