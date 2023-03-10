Who Is Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger's Daughter? All About Ireland Baldwin

Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger's marriage may have ended after nine years, but the pair will always be connected through their daughter Ireland Baldwin.

The model-turned-writer is the only child of Alec and Basinger, who were married from 1993 to 2002. Ireland was only 7 when her parents divorced. She found herself in the center of a public and acrimonious split when an angry voicemail Alec left for Ireland was made public, causing her father to temporarily lose visitation rights.

"Divorce is hard on a kid, no matter how you cut it. And ours was very public and nasty," Basinger told The Edit by Net-A-Porter in 2016. "So I brought up Ireland in a very unconventional way. I just wanted her to be free. If she wanted to have her friends over and write over the walls with pen, that was fine. ... I wanted her childhood to be full of love and light and animals and friends."

During a 2022 appearance with her daughter on Red Table Talk, Basinger recalled to Jada Pinkett Smith that she and Alec didn't always see "eye to eye" when it came to co-parenting.

"Alec's a funny one. We're all fine and we all get along, whatever. But … he's a challenge," she said. "We've had our challenges. And I don't think Alec was emotionally or mentally available for that kind of talk."

Challenges aside, Ireland has developed a close bond with both of her parents, and regularly spends quality team with her blended family, which includes Alec's seven children with his wife Hilaria Baldwin.

Jesse Grant/Getty Images

The extended Baldwin family is set to grow even more, as Ireland announced in December 2022 that she is expecting her first child with boyfriend RAC, making both Alec and Kim first-time grandparents.

Ireland spoke about her hopes for her own parenthood journey during an appearance on Girlboss Radio in January 2023.

"What I'm most excited about is … things I really wanted in terms of stability as a child myself," she said. "I get to raise this little human and do things completely differently than what I was taught was the norm. It's cool that I get to unconditionally love this person and do my best to make her as equipped for this world and badass as possible."

So who is Ireland Baldwin? Here's everything to know about Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger's daughter.

She was born in 1995

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Ireland Eliesse Baldwin was born on Oct. 23, 1995, in Los Angeles.

Three days after her birth, Alec was arrested after allegedly getting in an altercation with a photographer who was videotaping the couple's return home from the hospital with their newborn daughter. In a statement released through his publicist, Alec disputed that he had seriously injured the photographer, Alan Zanger.

"Anyone with a shred of human decency would understand that there are times in your life when you want your privacy respected, whether you are a public figure or not," Alec said in his statement, per the L.A. Times. "I do believe that bringing your wife and 3-day-old baby home from the hospital is one of those occasions. That Mr. Zanger felt it was appropriate to videotape my home and my family for his own profit is unacceptable to me."

Ireland's parents split when she was 7. They went through a tumultuous divorce and custody battle, which included a voicemail message from Alec calling his daughter a "rude, thoughtless, little pig," leading to his temporarily losing visitation rights. In 2012, then-16-year-old Ireland told Page Six that the call was blown out of proportion.

"The only problem with that voicemail was that people made it out to be a way bigger deal than it was," she said. "He's said stuff like that before just because he's frustrated. For me it was like, 'Okay, whatever.' I called him back, I was like, 'Sorry Dad, I didn't have my phone.' That was it."

In the same interview, she said she understood why her father had a volatile relationship with the paparazzi. "My dad has been going through it for so long, I can see how he gets frustrated," she told the outlet. "If [my] acting or modeling takes off, and I make a name for myself, I can see how I might get pretty frustrated."

She was a star volleyball player in high school

Ireland was very athletic growing up. In addition to playing volleyball in high school, she also enjoyed surfing and paddleboarding as a teen.

Ireland told Vanity Fair in 2013 that it took her a long time to find confidence despite her athletic pursuits.

"I went through a lot in middle school, and you always try so many different looks and try to be so many different people," she said. "I finally realized I'm awkward, I'm lanky, and I'm going to embrace it — make fun of myself and just laugh."

She is a model and actress

Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Born and raised in L.A., Ireland began modeling in 2013, when she signed with IMG Models and made her debut in the New York Post. That same year, the 6-foot-2-inch teenager was deemed an "It Girl" by W Magazine and Vanity Fair and landed her first-ever magazine cover for Beach. She has since been in Guess and True Religion campaigns and appeared on international covers of Elle and Marie Claire.

"What inspired me to become a model was my mom who wanted me to try her profession and see if it would suit me," Ireland told PEOPLE in 2013. "I love it. My mom has told me not to listen to what other people say about you if it's negative. To always keep positive and if you felt as though you did your best and you look beautiful then you do."

She added, "I don't think my dad knows too much about modeling but he has given me a lot of advice regarding confidence and ignoring the haters."

Less than a year later, Ireland began studying cinematography at New York Film Academy, she told Genlux magazine. She has since starred in the films Grudge Match (2013), Campus Caller (2017) and A Dark Foe (2020). She also appeared on a 2016 episode of Love Advent and in the 2022 music video for St. Lucia's "Gimme the Night."

"For any kid raised under the circumstances I was raised — having a famous family — people often think you have everything laid out for you and you don't need to work," she told Vanity Fair in 2013. "But everyone has to work for what they want, and everybody has to make a name for themselves."

She is candid about her health struggles

Ireland Baldwin Instagram

Ireland has been open about her struggles with anxiety and panic disorder, addiction and eating disorders, including attending a rehab program in 2014.

She first wrote about her eating disorders on social media in 2018, sharing an older photo of herself that she captioned "anorexia throwback."

"I battled with many eating disorders and body issues as a younger girl and it took me a long time to find self love and acceptance!" she wrote. "Trust me, all of that pain and destruction I inflicted on myself wasn't worth it. Turning down so. Many. Sides. Of. Fries. Wasn't worth it!!"

In 2020, she celebrated the anniversary of being "free" from her eating disorders. "Today marks six years that I have been free of anorexia and bulimia and all of my other food compulsion and eating disorders that I struggled through for many years," she said.

Ireland got even more candid during an April 2022 appearance on Red Table Talk with her mom, opening up about "self-medicating with Xanax" and "drinking." Regarding her past substance use, she told Willow Smith, "I had isolated all of my real friends, all of my family. I had no control in anything in my life."

That same month, the L.A. native shared a since-deleted post on Instagram about dealing with her body insecurities after she had "reached a boiling point."

"I have been called some version of fat, ugly, worthless and irrelevant by grown adults on the internet since I was a kid. It's nothing new," Ireland said. "Paparazzi have followed me around for whatever boring reason and have snapped photos all up, in, and around my ass, cellulite, back fat, double chin, tits, you name it! It's invasive and super lame, but it's out of my control."

She continued: "I have my bad days, of course. But overall, I f---ing LOVE food … like romantically. I love my body. I love the way it moves. I love how I feel in it. I am in the most freeing mental headspace I have ever been in about my body image."

She is close to her dad, stepmother and half-siblings

Kevin Mazur/Getty

Though Ireland and her dad had a rocky relationship for a while, they have since become close. The father-daughter duo has walked several red carpets together, including at the 2009 Screen Actors Guild Awards, the 2015 premiere of Mission Impossible: Rogue Nation and the 2013 Primetime Emmy Awards.

At Alec's 2019 Comedy Central Roast, Ireland grilled her dad, joking, "It's not easy to be the daughter of an iconic movie star, but I'm not here to talk about my mom and her Oscar." She added, "Mission: Impossible is what I call getting my dad to apologize." Ireland ended her set by embracing her father in a big hug.

Joking aside, Ireland publicly supported Alec after he accidentally shot and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchin on the set of his film Rust. Not long after the tragedy occurred, Ireland shared a "beautiful comment" she received, detailing a memory of her actor father's rider, which simply requested his trailer have cereal for Ireland when she visited him at work. Alongside the screenshot, she wrote, "I know my dad, you simply don't. I love you, Dad ❤️."

She is also close to her half-siblings. Her stepmother, Hilaria Baldwin, posted a sweet video to Instagram of her and Alec's oldest daughter, Carmen Gabriela, sharing the news with her siblings that a niece was on the way, which included a shot of Alec acting coy about becoming a grandfather.

In April 2019, Hilaria opened up to PEOPLE about her "great" relationship with Ireland, calling her "so smart, so funny, she just is a special soul."

"And yes, a lot of that is just who she is," Hilaria said. "But it's also nurture, and that is her mother and her father. They did a really great job creating a really, really fantastic kid."

Ireland has also credited her entire family for helping her after she sought treatment for emotional trauma in April 2015. At the time, she tweeted, "Both of my parents, step mom, carmen and friends were all there for me at all times. Little do you know … We've never left each other's sides."

She has many tattoos — including one for her dad

RAC Instagram

Ireland has at least two dozen tattoos, including a portrait of David Bowie, the cartoon character Totoro, a scorpion, a Kill Bill-inspired tattoo and Hello Kitty with a skull bow.

In 2015, she even honored her dad with ink reading Écureuil" — which is French for "squirrel" and reportedly Alec's nickname.

Ireland has written about being proud of her body, including her tattoos, on Instagram.

"This is who I am, take it or leave," she wrote in 2018 alongside a since-deleted pic of herself in her underwear. "I am not going to be body shamed for being pale or not stick thin. I'm not going to spend hours photoshopping my authenticity away. I'm not going to beat myself up for not looking like someone else. I'm not going to be told that I'm damaged goods because of my tattoos."

She shaved her head for a "refresh"

Ireland Baldwin/Instagram

In August 2022, the model revealed a freshly shaved head, saying that she "unlocked" her "GI Jane/Evey Hammond level."

"Don't tell me I won't do something because I will," she wrote on an Instagram post showing off her new bleached platinum cut.

An Instagram Story showed off her blonde buzz cut alongside a longer message reading: "Do things that scare you. Do things that other people say you'll never do. My hair was destroyed by years of bleach and modeling and bulls— since I was 17. It's long overdue for a restart/refresh. I've always wanted to do this, but I was always scared. Now that I don't care about what other people think, I feel more beautiful than ever."

She has posed nude for PETA — just like her mom

Kim Basinger Ireland Baldwin. Alexandra Wyman/WireImage

Two decades after her mom stripped down to protest the use of fur in fashion, Ireland bared it all for PETA in 2018.

"I saw the images from when my mom shot this campaign, so it was something that I had aspired to do since I was a little girl," she said in an accompanying video about her mom's 1994 shoot. "This is something my mother has fought her entire life and has advocated for and something I am trying to do as well."

Before shooting her PETA campaign, Ireland had known her allegiance to the cause.

"I actually have it in my contract as a model that I won't wear fur," she said. "I didn't want that to be a part of my brand. I've had wardrobe people try to put me in fur coats and jumpsuits and lay on a fur rug and do whatever, and I've actually told people to f— off."

She is expecting her first baby

Ireland Baldwin. Ireland Baldwin Instagram

In December 2022, Ireland announced that she and her boyfriend, André Allen Anjos, a.k.a. RAC, were expecting a baby. The couple shared a sonogram photo from earlier that month in a joint Instagram post. One month later, Ireland told the GirlBoss Radio podcast that her baby girl would be named Holland, an ode to her own country-inspired name and actress, Holland Taylor.

Since her announcement, Ireland has been candid on social media about her pregnancy journey. In January 2023, she opened up about how "hard" pregnancy had been for her. "It takes so much out of you. I wasn't ready for that," she wrote.

Ireland added that she had grown up "with a very jaded perception of what love really looked like," and because of that, "I always wanted to have a child of my own with someone who would treat us right and love [them] unconditionally."

She continued: "I underestimated just how hard pregnancy would be on my mind and my body. Being someone who deals with extreme health anxiety on a daily basis, pregnancy turned things into high gear. I've struggled to adapt to these changes."

In March 2023, Ireland celebrated her pregnancy with a strip club baby shower thrown by her mom. In photos from the day, the expecting mother showed off her baby bump while she posed with Basinger and RAC. In one sweet snap, Basinger could be seen hugging her daughter closely as Ireland laughs with one-dollar bills peeking out of her top. "baby's first strip club extravaganza 🎀," Ireland captioned the photo.