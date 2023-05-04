Al Pacino's 3 Children: Everything to Know

Al Pacino is known for a variety of critically acclaimed roles in films like Scarface, The Godfather Trilogy, The Irishman and more. However, he keeps his life with kids Julie, Anton and Olivia largely private.

Though the Oscar winner has never been married, he has been romantically linked to Diane Keaton, Lucila Solá and Noor Alfallah over the years.

"Of course it's possible [I'll get married]. It seems beside the point though," the actor told the Boston Herald in 2015. "I have no idea, but I never say never."

Pacino's parents divorced when he was 2, after which he moved in with his maternal grandparents. "My father wasn't in my life from then," he told The Guardian in 2015. "I wanted to be different with my children. I wanted to be responsible to them, so I divide my time between two coasts."

The actor shares daughter Julie Marie with his ex-girlfriend, acting coach Jan Tarrant. He also shares twins Anton and Olivia with ex Beverly D'Angelo, whom he dated from 1997 to 2003.

Pacino spoke to The New Yorker about fatherhood in 2014, saying, "I'm responsible to them. I'm a part of their life. When I'm not, it's upsetting to me and to them. So that's part of the gestalt. And I get a lot from it. It takes you out of yourself."

Here's everything to know about Al Pacino's three children.

Julie Pacino, 33

Julie Marie Pacino, Pacino and Tarrant's only child together, was born on Oct. 16, 1989, in New York City.

Just like her father, Julie went into the entertainment industry as an actor and filmmaker. In a 2014 interview with her alma mater, the New York Film Academy, she revealed it had always been her dream to get into the movie business. "As a child I was always making little shorts with my friends and writing stories to act out," she said. "I remember visiting film sets as a kid and always being incredibly intrigued by the alternate reality that I was stepping into."

In 2009, Julie and her friend Jennifer DeLia started a production company called Poverty Row Entertainment. The company covers topics like gender and sexuality and how they relate to art. "As a production company, we have produced music videos and commercials as well," she added. "The short format work we do is so much fun. It's great to be able to work on something from start to finish and have that on-set experience. I learn something new every time."

Julie has won several awards for her work, including best director at the Venice Shorts Film Festival in 2020 and the silver award for comedy at the Hollywood Gold Awards the same year.

In 2020, Julie started another production company called Tiny Apples. The company's goal is "to push the boundaries of conventional storytelling by creating imaginative content while tapping into the best and brightest of both coasts," according to a press release.

Anton Pacino, 22

Anton James Pacino is Pacino and D'Angelo's son, born in Los Angeles on Jan. 25, 2001. He has a twin sister, Olivia.

Anton stays out of the public eye and doesn't appear to have a social media presence. Over the years, a few photos have been captured of him getting ice cream, shopping in L.A. and visiting a doctor's office.

In 2015, Pacino told The Guardian about how his children have changed him. "Kids changed my perspective," he said. "Before I had my three, I'd walk around in my own head, not noticing anything. Acting used to be everything; now, because of them, it's just a small part."

In 2014, he told The New Yorker about a décor item Anton made as a little boy. "My son painted this when he was 4. 'New York in the Fall,' " he shared.

Olivia Pacino, 22

Olivia Rose Pacino is Pacino and D'Angelo's daughter and twin sister to Anton. She was born on Jan. 25, 2001, in L.A.

She has an active social media presence, including more than 16,000 followers on Instagram. In June 2020, she shared a photo of her dad for Father's Day, writing, "Happy Father's Day to the most amazing father ever! 💓🥺 you are my best friend."

She also shared a photo with her dad and siblings on the Oscars red carpet in February 2020. "What a night! This has always been my dream as a kid 🤍," she wrote.

In November 2022, Olivia celebrated her four-year anniversary with her long-term boyfriend.