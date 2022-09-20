All About Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo's 2 Kids (and Counting!)

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo — who wed in 2014 — are expecting their third baby together, PEOPLE confirmed on Sept. 6, 2022.

The Maroon 5 singer and Victoria's Secret model are already proud parents to daughters Dusty Rose, 5, and Gio Grace, 4.

Prinsloo reflected on the beauty and responsibilities of motherhood in an August 2019 Instagram post that featured a sweet photo of her holding up both of her daughters simultaneously, with one on her hip and the other strapped onto her stomach.

"Here's to the sleepless nights, bleeding nipples, crying, laughing, the highest of highs and lowest of lows and everything in between, i won't change a single thing, being mom to Dusty and Gio keeps me strong, motivated and empowered."

Both the musician and the model have spoken out about their desire to expand their family over the years, with the "She Will Be Loved" singer joking in 2014 that he wanted "to have 100 kids."

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight in November 2021, Prinsloo opened up about the possibility of more kids as well.

"You know what, never say never. We want a big family, who knows?" Prinsloo told the outlet. "We're leaving it up to fate and just what happens. What will happen, will happen. So there's no limits to it."

She continued, "I think it's just kind of where we are in our life. And with COVID too, I was just seeing [Dusty and Gio] together, I'm like, 'Maybe we should have a third just to have more kids,' because it was so sweet to see [them together]. But then I don't know. Never say never."

Behati Prinsloo and Adam Levine with their daughters. Adam Levine/instagram

From birthday celebrations to their sweetest social media moments as a family, here's everything to know about Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo's two daughters and their little one on the way.

Dusty Rose, 5

In March 2016, PEOPLE confirmed that Levine and Prinsloo were expecting their first child together. The couple welcomed daughter Dusty Rose on Sept. 21, 2016, in California.

Ahead of his first daughter's arrival, the former PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive opened up about preparing for first-time parenthood, telling Kelly Ripa, "We're just gonna jump in, and just try to figure it out."

He continued, "I'll probably be a lot more freaked out when I see the baby and I'm like, 'Oh, there's a baby now!' "

A few weeks into fatherhood, Levine stopped by On Air with Ryan Seacrest to talk to the host about how he was adjusting. "I've been a parent for three weeks; what do I know?" he said, admitting, "I don't know anything, but it's part of the beauty of it, honestly. There are a lot of instincts, a lot of things that kick in and switch on. It's a beautiful experience."

The pair celebrated their little one's first birthday with a blowout bash in 2017, featuring giant unicorn balloon animals and a rainbow tutu for the birthday girl.

Dusty has also appeared on Levine and Prinsloo's respective Instagrams a handful of times, typically with her face blurred or facing away from the camera. She even made a cameo alongside her mom in Maroon 5's 2018 music video for "Girls Like You."

The young girl is a loving big sister, as Levine explained in 2018. "She's obsessed with Gio," he told Ellen DeGeneres. "Every morning when she wakes up, the first thing she says is, 'Gio, Gio, Gio, Gio!' And runs into her room. It's really cute," he continued. "Totally in love with her. She's a little rough with her 'cause she doesn't understand [being gentler] yet, so she'll get in her face and do crazy stuff."

Levine opened up to DeGeneres again the following year about his daughters' opinion on his music, revealing, "You'd think that [Dusty would] like when I sang to her, but she just doesn't like it that much," he said. "I wish I was lying." He recounted a "humbling" experience of "auditioning" for his older daughter, sharing that she asked him to put the guitar away after he began playing for her.

"I don't know if I have the courage to confront her again and perform music in front of her," he joked.

Gio Grace, 4

The couple revealed they were expecting again on Sept. 13, 2017, with Prinsloo sharing a photo of herself in a bikini with a growing baby bump. "ROUND 2 … " she captioned the mirror selfie.

The pair welcomed their second child, daughter Gio Grace, on Feb. 15, 2018, making Dusty Rose a big sister.

Gio made her Instagram debut a few days later, with Prinsloo sharing a snap of her feet. "Gio Grace Levine 2/15/18," the mom of two wrote, adding, "She's got her dad's toes."

The proud mama celebrated Gio's first birthday with a Moana-themed bash in February 2019, sharing several balloon-filled photos on Instagram from the extravagant occasion, which featured a rainbow cake and tiered trays of dessert.

"My little GG is 1 i love you," she captioned the cute snap.

While her older sister isn't a big fan of their father's music, Gio is already following in his musical footsteps. "Gio loves music," Levine told DeGeneres in 2019. "But yeah, Dusty's the manager, you know? Gio's the talent, Dusty's the manager."

After leaving his role as a coach on The Voice in 2019, Levine told DeGeneres that he was loving life as a "stay-at-home dad" and how much time it afforded him with his two daughters.

"I was just constantly working for so many years — very lucky, very fortunate, very blessed and all that, but [I wanted] to be able to spend time in this moment with my new, young family, and just have the greatest time ever."

Speaking about his daughters, he revealed, "I'm obsessed with them. I know that's a good thing, because they're my children … that's why I don't do much, because I love hanging [out with them]. I genuinely adore them in a way that I never knew I could adore any little person."

In celebration of Gio's third birthday, Prinsloo shared a rare photo of her younger daughter in February 2021. In the snap, the mother-daughter duo smiled with a filter that gave them elf ears and enlarged their eyes. "My bestie turned 3. 👽👽," Prinsloo captioned the shot.

Levine and Prinsloo's baby on the way

On Sept. 6, 2022, PEOPLE confirmed that the Namibian model and the "Sunday Morning" singer are expanding their family once again. Prinsloo is currently expecting the couple's third child, who will join big sisters Dusty and Gio.

Before the couple publicly addressed their baby news, Prinsloo was spotted out for lunch on Sept. 5 in Santa Barbara, California, where her baby bump was visible in a silk floral dress.

Prinsloo previously opened up to Entertainment Tonight in November 2021 about wanting to have more children. "We always knew we wanted a second one. So I think for me in those two years, when I had two babies under the age of 2, I was just like, 'Don't even think about it!' But I do also want five kids, but don't even think about it," she explained.

On Sept. 15, Prinsloo shared the first photo of herself with her bump prominently on display, posting a window selfie of herself in loose white pants and a tie-dye shirt.