Olympic Volleyball Star Alix Klineman Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby with Fiancé: Photos

Alix Klineman is going to be a mom!

The Olympic gold medal-winning volleyball player is pregnant, expecting her first baby, a son, with fiancé Teddy Purcell, the couple announced on Instagram Monday.

The pair shared a series of photos and a video in a joint post on Instagram, many of them featuring photos from her ultrasound. "Lately 🤍," they simply captioned the post.

The first photo shows Klineman, 33, holding up ultrasound images next to Purcell's smiling face. Another photo shows Purcell, a former NHL player, and Klineman laughing and smiling with what appears to be a cake from a party where the couple revealed the sex of their baby on the way.

The sex of their baby is announced in the fourth slide as a strip of ultrasound images reads "It's a boy!" on top of the picture.

The last slide features a screenshot of a silly text exchange between Klineman and Purcell that shows the volleyball player sending an article to her fiance titled, "Getting through disappointment with the sex of your child."

Teddy Purcell and Alix Klineman. Alix Klineman/Instagram

Klineman and Purcell got engaged in June 2021. At the time, Klineman shared heartwarming photos from the memorable moment on Instagram.

"You and me, FOREVER 💘💍@teddypurcell," Klineman wrote alongside a photo of the couple kissing as well as pictures from an engagement party.

In September, Klineman shared a sweet post on Instagram in honor of Purcell's birthday.

"Happy birthday to my #1. I love you to Portofino and back. I couldn't imagine my life without you @teddypurcell 🤍," she wrote.