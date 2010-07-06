Spotted: Alison Sweeney's Blonde Beauty
Maybe that old wives' tale Alison Sweeney tested on daughter Megan Hope works after all? The Biggest Loser host and Days of Our Lives star took her 17-month-old baby girl - who now sports a thick head of blonde hair! - out for dinner at Katsuya in West Hollywood, Calif. on Friday.
Advertisement
|
Maybe that old wives’ tale Alison Sweeney tested on daughter Megan Hope works after all?
The Biggest Loser host and Days of Our Lives star took her 17-month-old baby girl — who now sports a thick head of blonde hair! — out for dinner at Katsuya in West Hollywood, Calif. on Friday.
Following
Sweeney, 33, is also mom to son Benjamin Edward, 5, with husband Dave Sanov.
RELATED: Alison Sweeney: Why It’s Important to Say Goodbye