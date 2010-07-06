Spotted: Alison Sweeney's Blonde Beauty

Maybe that old wives' tale Alison Sweeney tested on daughter Megan Hope works after all? The Biggest Loser host and Days of Our Lives star took her 17-month-old baby girl - who now sports a thick head of blonde hair! - out for dinner at Katsuya in West Hollywood, Calif. on Friday.

By peoplestaff225
Updated December 01, 2020 07:19 PM
Maybe that old wives’ tale Alison Sweeney tested on daughter Megan Hope works after all?

The Biggest Loser host and Days of Our Lives star took her 17-month-old baby girl — who now sports a thick head of blonde hair! — out for dinner at Katsuya in West Hollywood, Calif. on Friday.

Sweeney, 33, is also mom to son Benjamin Edward, 5, with husband Dave Sanov.

