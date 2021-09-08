Alicia Vikander Confirms She's Welcomed a Baby as She Reflects on Being a Mom

The Oscar-winning actress and husband Michael Fassbender quietly welcomed their first baby earlier this year

Alicia Vikander is opening up about becoming a mom. The fiercely private star, 32, quietly welcomed her first child with husband Michael Fassbender, 44, earlier this year and says she's embracing her happy new life changes daily.

"I now have a whole new understanding of life in general," the Swedish star tells PEOPLE in the latest issue. "That's pretty beautiful, and obviously will give a lot to any of my work in the future."

The actress is currently promoting her new emotional film, Blue Bayou, in which she plays an expectant mother opposite writer/director Justin Chon (Gook, Twilight).

blue bayou Credit: Focus Features

Asked to sum up exactly how much life has changed having a baby, Vikander says she's keeping the finer details to herself, but doing her best to live in the moment with each new milestone.

"No, I think I'll wait with that one," she says. "I'm enjoying finding it out in the moment right now, more than anything."

Fassbender and Vikander celebrated their third anniversary in October after getting married in Ibiza in October 2017. The actors met in 2014 on the set of their film The Light Between Oceans, in which they played on-screen husband and wife.

alicia vikander and michael fassbender Credit: Stefania D'Alessandro/wireimage

They exchanged vows at the luxurious La Granja farmstead resort surrounded by friends and family, sources told PEOPLE at the time. Following Vikander and Fassbender's under-the-radar wedding, the pair honeymooned in Italy.

Vikander told Vogue in March 2018 that marriage with the X-Men star is full of happiness, with the mostly private Oscar-winning actress telling the magazine: "I feel I'm more happy and content than I've ever been."

"Of course he'd done more films than me, but immediately when we started to work together he was so open to wanting me to chip in new ideas and thoughts," she recalled of making Light Between Oceans together. "He would be like, 'I'm stuck; what should I do?' and I would say, 'You're asking me?' That was such a sweet thing."

"Life is about a lot more than work, but if it's also your biggest passion, of course it's something you enjoy talking about," Vikander added at the time.

Vikander's Blue Bayou is in theaters Sept. 17.