Alicia Silverstone's Son Bear, 9, Cut His Long Hair: 'He Just Wanted to Try Something New'

Alicia Silverstone's 9-year-old son Bear has said goodbye to his signature long locks.

On Sunday, the Clueless star, 44, shared a video on Instagram, revealing that her son decided it was time to cut his hair.

"Yes, It’s true. Bear cut his hair!!" Silverstone wrote in the caption. "My baby’s growing up 😭💔 I miss his hair!!!!! Was it his decision? Yes. Did I cry inside as I watched him get it cut? Maybe … but did I try to stop him? Not for one second."

"The reason he chose to keep it for as long as he did was because he loved it so much!!!" she continued. "He just wanted to try something new. Although I have a feeling he’ll find a way back to his long hair again in the future. No matter what though, I will always support my sweet, caring, and precious little boy in every decision he makes. ❤️🥰"

In the video, Bear initially admits he's nervous, but once in the chair, he turns to his mom and says, "I'm so excited!" After the cut is complete, Bear is seen admiring his new look in the mirror, brushing his hair, and flashing his mom a smile.

The actress' post comes just days after sharing a video partnership with Farm Sanctuary's Turkey-Free Pledge for a Compassionate Thanksgiving, where Bear first debuted his new haircut.

In September, Silverstone opened up to her followers about how proud she was of her son for being unapologetic in who he is after being "made fun of" for his hair.

"One time my son was made fun of by other kids because of his hair on a bus ride to surf camp," wrote The Baby-Sitters Club star. "After he had returned and told me, I thought he would want to cut it for a haircut appointment we had already scheduled the next day."

But to the actress' surprise, "when we showed up," her son asked the stylist to " 'please give me a trim so I can grow it to my waist.' "

"That's my boy! He knows who he is," Silverstone added. "He loves his hair and chooses to have it long. Mama and Papa aren't going to stop him from being him. He's beautiful and we love his hair!"

"We would never impose any social ideas about what hair on a boy or girl should look like. We should all try to embrace our children and who they choose to be without any judgement!" she continued.