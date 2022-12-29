Alicia Silverstone Surprises Son Bear with Signed Giannis Antetokounmpo Jersey for Hanukkah

Alicia Silverstone delivered a very special surprise to her son for Hanukkah.

The Clueless actress, 46, shared scenes from her holiday on Instagram Wednesday, where son Bear Blu, 11, sits in front of a lit menorah while opening a gift.

As he reaches in the gift bag, the pre-teen thinks he's getting "clothes" but is surprised when he unwraps a signed Giannis Antetokounmpo Milwaukee Bucks jersey.

"Woah, did he actually sign this?" he asks his mom.

"Absolutely," Silverstone responds.

"Thank you, mama," he says, later adding that the gift is "super exciting" as he moves toward the camera to give her a hug.

Last month, the actress posted a series of photos on Instagram of her and Bear kissing a turkey on Thanksgiving.

"Happy Thanksgiving! 💛🦃🧡," she wrote alongside her photos. "I hope everyone is having a meaningful holiday."

In the first and third photos, Silverstone and Bear sat next to a big white turkey and smile at the camera. The Baby-Sitters Club actress then gave the gobbler a sweet kiss in the second photo.

In July, Silverstone appeared on The Ellen Fisher Podcast to talk about her life as a vegan and what goes into raising healthy kids. When the subject of co-sleeping came up, Silverstone revealed that she's always slept with her pre-teen, whom she shares with ex-husband Christopher Jarecki.

"Bear and I still sleep together," she said, noting that she is just "following nature" with her parenting style.

"If you were in any kind of wild setting where there are animals ... if you put your baby over there," she said, pointing away from herself, "your baby is going to get eaten. It's not ideal for the baby to be over there."

Later in the discussion, Silverstone praised motherhood as "the most precious, most unbelievable experience in this world," adding, "For me, it's so divine."