Alicia Silverstone Reveals She Still Sleeps with 11-Year-Old Son Bear: I'm 'Following Nature'

Alicia Silverstone cherishes her close bond with her son.

The Clueless actress, 45, recently appeared on The Ellen Fisher Podcast to talk about her life as a vegan and what goes into raising healthy kids. When the subject of co-sleeping came up, Silverstone revealed that she's always slept with her son, Bear, 11, whom she shares with ex-husband Christopher Jarecki.

"Bear and I still sleep together," she said, noting that she is just "following nature" with her parenting style.

"If you were in any kind of wild setting where there are animals ... if you put your baby over there," she said, pointing away from herself, "your baby is going to get eaten. It's not ideal for the baby to be over there."

Later in the discussion, Silverstone praised motherhood as "the most precious, most unbelievable experience in this world," adding, "For me, it's so divine."

Silverstone also explained why she didn't end up having additional kids, sharing that she wanted to "savor every moment" of Bear's life first.

"I wanted to have more [kids], but then my relationship got messed up, and it wasn't a great time to bring one in," she said. "I didn't want to have one right away because I was so in love with my Bear."

"I wanted to squeeze every little moment out of him, so it wasn't until he was like 3 that I was ready to make another baby and then I didn't have a partner, so that's why I don't have four babies."

Alicia Silverstone; Bear Credit: Steve Granitz/WireImage; Alicia Silverstone Instagram

In November 2020, The Baby-Sitters Club actress revealed that Bear cut his long hair.

"My baby's growing up 😭💔 I miss his hair!!!!! Was it his decision? Yes. Did I cry inside as I watched him get it cut? Maybe … but did I try to stop him? Not for one second," she shared in an Instagram caption.