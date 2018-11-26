Natural Superpower! Alicia Silverstone Reveals Son Bear 'Knows When He Eats Well, He Poops Well'

Happy tummy, happy bum-y!

Alicia Silverstone and her 7½-year-old son Bear Blu are firm believers that some vegetables a day keep the doctors away — and while celebrating the launch of mykind Organics Herbals, the Clueless alum reveals that Bear can tell whether or not his body needs more essential nutrients by simply taking a peek into the toilet bowl.

“He knows when he eats well, he poops well. So he knows, as a little kid, that when he doesn’t eat right, his poo changes,” Silverstone, 42, tells PEOPLE. “He’ll be like, ‘Mommy, it’s not coming out!’ So he’s learned through his body and the way he feels.”

“He’ll know when he’s starting to get a little sniffly because the kids around him at school are sniffly, and he’ll say, ‘I think I need to eat more vegetables, Mommy,’ ” she adds. “He’s such a healthy boy. When he does get the sniffles or gets a little cough, he’s still running up the wall.”

Earlier this month, Silverstone was the keynote speaker at Good Housekeeping’s #RaiseTheGreenBar sustainability summit at Hearst Tower in New York City, where she told Page Six that Bear has only complained about feeling under the weather “two times in his life.”

Silverstone — who raises Bear with ex Christopher Jarecki — has been a vegan for over two decades after giving up meat at the age of 21. She has been a passionate advocate for it since, even becoming a vegan cookbook author.

Bear has also embraced the lifestyle. In a video for the nonprofit Farm Sanctuary’s Compassionate Meals program back in May 2017, Bear said his favorite thing about being a vegan is “that you don’t have to eat yucky meat.”

“He thinks it’s icky, and he did have a problem when he was a little younger with people eating it in front of him because he was seeing a dead animal in front of him and it made him really sad, but I think he’s gotten used to it because his dad eats meat,” Silverstone says.

“He used to come home and be like, ‘Mom! You should see what the kids eat at school every day!’ and he would tell me what they were eating and would be like, ‘It is not healthy!’ It was so cute,” she adds. “He really understands.”

Back in 2012, Silverstone made headlines when she posted a video of herself chewing up food and feeding it directly into Bear’s mouth from her own. “It’s his favorite … and mine. He literally crawls across the room to attack my mouth if I’m eating,” she said at the time.

But even as some have criticized the idea of feeding children a vegan diet, Silverstone has staunchly defended her family’s lifestyle. “[Bear] loves the food I give him,” she told PEOPLE in 2014. “He’s not being deprived of anything. For him, having amazing fruit is like candy!”

And despite her passion on the subject, Silverstone has been clear that she doesn’t force her eating habits on others. “I totally don’t judge anything anyone else does,” she told PeopleTV. “I’m only interested in helping provide information in case you want to know a piece of this secret I’ve found … If you don’t, all love and peace.”