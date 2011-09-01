Family Photo: The Silverstone-Jarecki's Tribeca Trek
Alicia Silverstone leads the way while husband Christopher Jarecki does the heavy lifting - son Bear Blu is in there! - during an afternoon stroll in New York City on Wednesday.
Three’s company!
Following
The family is currently living in the Big Apple while the actress, 34, films Gods Behaving Badly.
Bear, 4 months, is the first child for the couple, who wed in June 2005.