Family Photo: The Silverstone-Jarecki's Tribeca Trek

Alicia Silverstone leads the way while husband Christopher Jarecki does the heavy lifting - son Bear Blu is in there! - during an afternoon stroll in New York City on Wednesday.

Three’s company!

The family is currently living in the Big Apple while the actress, 34, films Gods Behaving Badly.

Bear, 4 months, is the first child for the couple, who wed in June 2005.

