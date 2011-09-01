Family Photo: The Silverstone-Jarecki's Tribeca Trek

Alicia Silverstone leads the way while husband Christopher Jarecki does the heavy lifting - son Bear Blu is in there! - during an afternoon stroll in New York City on Wednesday.

Three’s company!

Alicia Silverstone leads the way while husband Christopher Jarecki does the heavy lifting — son Bear Blu is in there! — during an afternoon stroll in New York City on Wednesday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The family is currently living in the Big Apple while the actress, 34, films Gods Behaving Badly.