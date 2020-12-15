Alicia Silverstone Admits Son Bear's Drastic Haircut Was a 'Big Growing Up Moment' for Her as Mom

"I didn't realize how, when they take their hair off, how much it changes [them]," the actress says of her 9-year-old son

Alicia Silverstone is speaking candidly about her son's change in appearance.

While chatting virtually with Access Hollywood on Monday, the 44-year-old actress opened up about her son Bear's haircut, a little under a month after he trimmed his long locks.

Detailing to the outlet that her 9-year-old son's hair was "down to his waist," the Clueless star said, "He buzzed it. He took it off," before revealing she kept his chopped locks "to be saved forever."

"He’s adorable and he’s happy, and it’s all good," Silverstone said of Bear's new look. "He’s adorable with hair, he’s adorable without hair!"

Silverstone admitted that cutting Bear's hair was "a big growing up moment" for her as a mother. (Silverstone shares her son with ex-husband Christopher Jarecki.)

"I didn’t realize how, when they take their hair off, how much it changes [them]," Silverstone said. "He looks like a kid instead of my baby."

"These are things that are hard to adjust to but wonderful," she added. "It's so beautiful that they get to make decisions for themselves and grow and fit into themselves, right? It’s pretty amazing."

Last month, Silverstone documented her son's hair transformation on social media as he said goodbye to his signature long locks.

"Yes, It's true. Bear cut his hair!!" Silverstone captioned her post at the time. "My baby's growing up 😭💔 I miss his hair!!!!! Was it his decision? Yes. Did I cry inside as I watched him get it cut? Maybe … but did I try to stop him? Not for one second."

"The reason he chose to keep it for as long as he did was because he loved it so much!!!" she continued. "He just wanted to try something new. Although I have a feeling he'll find a way back to his long hair again in the future. No matter what though, I will always support my sweet, caring, and precious little boy in every decision he makes. ❤️🥰"

Back in September, Silverstone opened up to her followers about how proud she was of her son for being unapologetic in who he is after being "made fun of" for his previously long hair.

"One time my son was made fun of by other kids because of his hair on a bus ride to surf camp," wrote The Baby-Sitters Club star. "After he had returned and told me, I thought he would want to cut it for a haircut appointment we had already scheduled the next day."

But, to the actress' surprise, "when we showed up," her son asked the stylist to "please give me a trim so I can grow it to my waist."

"That's my boy! He knows who he is," Silverstone added at the time. "He loves his hair and chooses to have it long. Mama and Papa aren't going to stop him from being him. He's beautiful and we love his hair!"