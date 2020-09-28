"He loves his hair and chooses to have it long," Alicia Silverstone wrote on Instagram Sunday

Alicia Silverstone Reveals How Son Bear, 9, Reacted to Being 'Made Fun of' for His 'Long' Hair

Alicia Silverstone couldn't be prouder of her son for being unapologetic about who he is.

On Sunday, the Clueless actress rained praise upon 9-year-old Bear Blu for his reaction to being "made fun of" for his hair, which falls well past his shoulders.

"One time my son was made fun of by other kids because of his hair on a bus ride to surf camp," wrote Silverstone, 43, in part. "After he had returned and told me, I thought he would want to cut it for a haircut appointment we had already scheduled the next day."

But to the actress's surprise, "when we showed up," her son asked the stylist to " 'please give me a trim so I can grow it to my waist.' "

Image zoom Alicia Silverstone's son Bear Alicia Silverstone/Instagram; Inset: Getty

"That's my boy! He knows who he is," Silverstone added. "He loves his hair and chooses to have it long. Mama and Papa aren't going to stop him from being him. He's beautiful and we love his hair!"

"We would never impose any social ideas about what hair on a boy or girl should look like. We should all try to embrace our children and who they choose to be without any judgement!" she continued.

Alongside the sweet message and photos of Bear, The Baby-Sitters Club star shared photos of several celebrity men who have rocked long locks over the years.

"There are so many very handsome men who have long hair Brad Pitt … Harry Styles ... Jason Momoa … even Jesus 😉... all long hair! Just sayin ... 😂❤️ #family #love," Silverstone concluded.

"When he's not with me, I take a bath and that really feels nourishing and comforting," the actress, who shares Bear with ex-husband Christopher Jarecki, told the newspaper.

Back in 2017, Silverstone opened up about feeding her son a vegan diet, calling it a "no-brainer."