Alicia Silverstone attracted quite a bit of attention when she posted a video of herself feeding her 11-month-old son Bear Blu mouth-to-mouth.

Despite the fallout since her March video, the actress maintains that there’s nothing wrong with her mealtime method.

“People have been feeding their kids that way for thousands for years. It’s a weaning process,” Silverstone, 35, told reporters Saturday at a screening of her cult classic Clueless and upcoming film Vamps at the Brooklyn Academy of Art and Music.

“He attacks my mouth and I think it’s adorable … it makes me laugh every time he does it,” she says.



“He also knows how to use his hands and he also eats regular food. When babies are weaning, he still breastfeeds. Some people think that’s disgusting too, which is insane.”

As for the critical commentary that followed, “Honestly, when I posted the video I was not thinking, so maybe I was like [Clueless character] Cher!”

Besides, she points out, it was a personal video posted on her website — hardly propaganda.

“I didn’t think I was inventing anything. I really wasn’t trying to tell anybody what to do,” explains the actress, adding that she was definitely not intending to “cause such a ruckus.”