In the latest video posted on her website, the actress feeds her 10-month-old son, Bear Blu, mouth-to-mouth.

Taste test!

Alicia Silverstone‘s little one is already learning how to share — at the breakfast table.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

But no eating utensils, no problem: In the latest video posted on her website, the actress feeds her 10-month-old son, Bear Blu, mouth-to-mouth.

“I just had a delicious breakfast of miso soup, collards and radish steamed and drizzled with flax oil, cast iron mochi with nori wrapped outside, and some grated daikon. Yum!” Silverstone, 35, writes on The Kind Life, her online expansion to her vegan cookbook, The Kind Diet.

“I fed Bear the mochi and a tiny bit of veggies from the soup … from my mouth to his.”



She adds: “It’s his favorite … and mine. He literally crawls across the room to attack my mouth if I’m eating.”

The video, she says, was filmed about a month or two ago “when he was a bit wobbly.”

But that doesn’t seem to be an issue anymore for Bear, who is her first child with husband Christopher Jarecki, whom she wed in June 2005.

“Now he is grabbing my mouth to get the food!” she writes.