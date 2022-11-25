Alicia Silverstone Kisses Turkey in Thanksgiving Instagram Post with Son Bear Blu

Alicia Silverstone is truly a turkey lover!

The Clueless actress posted a series of photos on Instagram Thursday featuring her and son Bear Blu posing with — and kissing — a cute turkey.

"Happy Thanksgiving! 💛🦃🧡," the actress, 46, wrote alongside her photos. "I hope everyone is having a meaningful holiday."

In the first and third photos, Silverstone and Bear Blu are sitting next to a big white turkey and smiling at the camera. The Baby-Sitters Club actress is giving the gobbler a sweet kiss in the second photo.

Alicia Silverstone. Alicia Silverstone Instagram

Silverstone, a vegan since 1999, is one of Hollywood's most outspoken animal lovers.

Earlier this year, the actress and her son were featured in PETA's "Good as Hell" campaign.

The organization, which seeks to protect animals from experimentation, consumption, and abuse, shared their new campaign video set to Grammy-winner Lizzo's 2016 hit song exclusively with PEOPLE in July. The video urges people to stop consuming animal products and instead follow a vegan diet.

Silverstone donned a shirt with writing that reads, "GO Vegan," while her son Bear stood next to her in a black shirt with a red stop sign with white writing that reads, "STOP eating animals."

Last Thanksgiving, the actress also signed the "Farm Sanctuary's Turkey-Free Pledge for a Compassionate Thanksgiving."

Alicia Silverstone and Bear. Alicia Silverstone Instagram

She joined many other celebrities – Alec Baldwin, Alicia Silverstone, Joaquin Phoenix, Rooney Mara, Edie Falco, Sia, Alan Cumming, Lisa Edelstein, Richard Marx, and Daisy Fuentes – in pledging to not eat turkey for Thanksgiving.