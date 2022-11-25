Celebrity Parents Alicia Silverstone Kisses Turkey in Thanksgiving Instagram Post with Son Bear Blu The vegan actress has been a longtime advocate of not cooking turkeys for the traditional Thanksgiving meal By Tracey Harrington McCoy Tracey Harrington McCoy Instagram Twitter Tracey Harrington McCoy is a news writer at PEOPLE Digital. Prior to her role at PEOPLE, Tracey oversaw Justin Timberlake's online properties as VP of Content at Tennman Digital, was Exec Editor of Glam Media/Glam.com, wrote and edited Aol/HuffPo celebrity site PopEater!, and managed the AOL Homepage as Sr Editor. She was also a contributing writer to multiple publications including Newsweek, Forbes, Parents Magazine, HelloGiggles, The Girlfriend, and Yahoo. People Editorial Guidelines Published on November 25, 2022 03:20 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Alicia Silverstone and Bear. Photo: Alicia Silverstone Instagram Alicia Silverstone is truly a turkey lover! The Clueless actress posted a series of photos on Instagram Thursday featuring her and son Bear Blu posing with — and kissing — a cute turkey. "Happy Thanksgiving! 💛🦃🧡," the actress, 46, wrote alongside her photos. "I hope everyone is having a meaningful holiday." In the first and third photos, Silverstone and Bear Blu are sitting next to a big white turkey and smiling at the camera. The Baby-Sitters Club actress is giving the gobbler a sweet kiss in the second photo. Finally! Amazon's Massive Black Friday Sale Is Here — These Are the 125+ Best Deals Alicia Silverstone. Alicia Silverstone Instagram Alicia Silverstone's Son Bear, 9, Cut His Long Hair: 'He Just Wanted to Try Something New' Silverstone, a vegan since 1999, is one of Hollywood's most outspoken animal lovers. Earlier this year, the actress and her son were featured in PETA's "Good as Hell" campaign. The organization, which seeks to protect animals from experimentation, consumption, and abuse, shared their new campaign video set to Grammy-winner Lizzo's 2016 hit song exclusively with PEOPLE in July. The video urges people to stop consuming animal products and instead follow a vegan diet. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Silverstone donned a shirt with writing that reads, "GO Vegan," while her son Bear stood next to her in a black shirt with a red stop sign with white writing that reads, "STOP eating animals." Last Thanksgiving, the actress also signed the "Farm Sanctuary's Turkey-Free Pledge for a Compassionate Thanksgiving." Alicia Silverstone and Bear. Alicia Silverstone Instagram RELATED VIDEO: Alicia Silverstone Reveals She Still Sleeps with 11-Year-Old Son Bear: I'm 'Following Nature' She joined many other celebrities – Alec Baldwin, Alicia Silverstone, Joaquin Phoenix, Rooney Mara, Edie Falco, Sia, Alan Cumming, Lisa Edelstein, Richard Marx, and Daisy Fuentes – in pledging to not eat turkey for Thanksgiving.