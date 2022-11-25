Alicia Silverstone Kisses Turkey in Thanksgiving Instagram Post with Son Bear Blu

The vegan actress has been a longtime advocate of not cooking turkeys for the traditional Thanksgiving meal

By
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy

Tracey Harrington McCoy is a news writer at PEOPLE Digital. Prior to her role at PEOPLE, Tracey oversaw Justin Timberlake's online properties as VP of Content at Tennman Digital, was Exec Editor of Glam Media/Glam.com, wrote and edited Aol/HuffPo celebrity site PopEater!, and managed the AOL Homepage as Sr Editor. She was also a contributing writer to multiple publications including Newsweek, Forbes, Parents Magazine, HelloGiggles, The Girlfriend, and Yahoo.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 25, 2022 03:20 PM
Happy Thanksgiving! ?????? I hope everyone is having a meaningful holiday.
Alicia Silverstone and Bear. Photo: Alicia Silverstone Instagram

Alicia Silverstone is truly a turkey lover!

The Clueless actress posted a series of photos on Instagram Thursday featuring her and son Bear Blu posing with — and kissing — a cute turkey.

"Happy Thanksgiving! 💛🦃🧡," the actress, 46, wrote alongside her photos. "I hope everyone is having a meaningful holiday."

In the first and third photos, Silverstone and Bear Blu are sitting next to a big white turkey and smiling at the camera. The Baby-Sitters Club actress is giving the gobbler a sweet kiss in the second photo.

Happy Thanksgiving! ?????? I hope everyone is having a meaningful holiday.
Alicia Silverstone. Alicia Silverstone Instagram

Silverstone, a vegan since 1999, is one of Hollywood's most outspoken animal lovers.

Earlier this year, the actress and her son were featured in PETA's "Good as Hell" campaign.

The organization, which seeks to protect animals from experimentation, consumption, and abuse, shared their new campaign video set to Grammy-winner Lizzo's 2016 hit song exclusively with PEOPLE in July. The video urges people to stop consuming animal products and instead follow a vegan diet.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Silverstone donned a shirt with writing that reads, "GO Vegan," while her son Bear stood next to her in a black shirt with a red stop sign with white writing that reads, "STOP eating animals."

Last Thanksgiving, the actress also signed the "Farm Sanctuary's Turkey-Free Pledge for a Compassionate Thanksgiving."

Happy Thanksgiving! ?????? I hope everyone is having a meaningful holiday.
Alicia Silverstone and Bear. Alicia Silverstone Instagram

RELATED VIDEO: Alicia Silverstone Reveals She Still Sleeps with 11-Year-Old Son Bear: I'm 'Following Nature'

She joined many other celebrities – Alec Baldwin, Alicia Silverstone, Joaquin Phoenix, Rooney Mara, Edie Falco, Sia, Alan Cumming, Lisa Edelstein, Richard Marx, and Daisy Fuentes – in pledging to not eat turkey for Thanksgiving.

Related Articles
Alicia Silverstone with Turkey
Alicia Silverstone and Alec Baldwin Among Stars Pledging to Go Turkey-Free This Thanksgiving
turkeys eating
Rescue Turkeys Get 'a Seat at the Table, Not on it' to Enjoy Their Own Thanksgiving Dinner
alicia silverstone
Alicia Silverstone and Son, Joaquin Phoenix and More Vegan Stars Team with PETA for New Video
Kate Mara and Jamie Bell
Kate Mara Kisses Jamie Bell as She Asks People to Adopt Turkeys and Not Eat Them
Rob Zombie and wife Sheri Moon Zombie during CineVegas Film Festival 2005 - "Devil's Rejects" - Portraits at Brenden Celebrity Suite in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States
Who Is Rob Zombie's Wife? All About Sheri Moon Zombie
https://www.instagram.com/stories/kyliejenner/2961528297239800422/ https://instagram.com/stories/kyliejenner/2961540912595846940?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y= https://instagram.com/stories/kyliejenner/2961542218300842868?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y= https://instagram.com/stories/kyliejenner/2961559605628666269?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=
See the Celebrity Kid Halloween Costumes of 2022
Alicia Silverstone
Alicia Silverstone Says She Has Been Taking Baths with Her Son, 9, While Self-Isolating
Alicia Silverstone/Instagram; son Bear
Alicia Silverstone Reveals How Son Bear, 9, Reacted to Being 'Made Fun of' for His 'Long' Hair
Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara
Joaquin Phoenix, Rooney Mara Urge People to Adopt, Not Eat, Turkeys this Thanksgiving
Reese Witherspoon Thanksgiving
From Nick and Priyanka to Kerry Washington, Here's How the Stars Celebrated Thanksgiving 2021
alicia silverstone
Alicia Silverstone's Son Bear, 9, Cut His Long Hair: 'He Just Wanted to Try Something New'
Joseph Morgan and Persia White attend the Mercy For Animals' Annual Hidden Heroes Gala on September 23, 2017 in Los Angeles, California
Who Is Joseph Morgan's Wife? All About Persia White
Olivia Munn, john mulaney
The 'Smooshiest' Photos of Olivia Munn and John Mulaney's Newborn Son, Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney
Reese Witherspoon Sports Bunny Ears with Husband Jim Toth for Sweet Easter Celebration
Easter 2022: See How the Stars Are Celebrating!
Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart attend the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City
Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart's Relationship Timeline
Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert arrive at the amfAR Gala Cannes 2018 at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on May 17, 2018 in Cap d'Antibes, France
Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert's Relationship Timeline