Alicia Silverstone Celebrates Son Bear's Birthday with Throwback Photos: 'Can't Believe He's 12'

Alicia Silverstone's only son is growing up

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 8, 2023 05:24 PM
Alicia Silverstone Celebrates Son Bear Blu on His Birthday: 'Can't Believe He's 12'
Photo: Alicia Silverstone/instagram

Alicia Silverstone is in awe of how son Bear is growing up.

The Clueless actress, 46, celebrated her son's 12th birthday with a series of photos from recent years on Instagram.

"Happy Birthday to my Bear Blu 💙 I know he won't see this because he doesn't have social media, but I wanted to celebrate him in honor of his bday 🥰 🥳," the proud mom wrote.

"I can't believe he's 12 😭🥹."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Last year, the actress and her son were featured in PETA's "Good as Hell" campaign.

The organization, which seeks to protect animals from experimentation, consumption, and abuse, shared its new campaign video set to Grammy-winner Lizzo's 2016 hit song exclusively with PEOPLE in July. The video urges people to stop consuming animal products and instead follow a vegan diet.

Silverstone donned a shirt with writing that reads, "GO Vegan," while her son Bear stood next to her in a black shirt with a red stop sign with white writing that reads, "STOP eating animals."

Alicia Silverstone and son Bear
Alicia Silverstone/Instagram

In July, Silverstone appeared on The Ellen Fisher Podcast to talk about her life as a vegan and what goes into raising healthy kids. When the subject of co-sleeping came up, Silverstone revealed that she's always slept with her pre-teen, whom she shares with ex-husband Christopher Jarecki.

"Bear and I still sleep together," she said at the time, noting that she is just "following nature" with her parenting style.

"If you were in any kind of wild setting where there are animals ... if you put your baby over there," she said, pointing away from herself, "your baby is going to get eaten. It's not ideal for the baby to be over there."

Later in the discussion, Silverstone praised motherhood as "the most precious, most unbelievable experience in this world," adding, "For me, it's so divine."

Related Articles
Alicia Silverstone Surprises Son Bear Blu with Signed Giannis Antetokounmpo Jersey for Hanukkah
Alicia Silverstone Surprises Son Bear with Signed Giannis Antetokounmpo Jersey for Hanukkah
Happy Thanksgiving! ?????? I hope everyone is having a meaningful holiday.
Alicia Silverstone Kisses Turkey in Thanksgiving Instagram Post with Son Bear Blu
Alicia Silverstone and son Bear
Alicia Silverstone Reveals She Still Sleeps with 11-Year-Old Son Bear: I'm 'Following Nature'
alicia-silverstone-peta-campaign-touta
Alicia Silverstone Bares All in New PETA Campaign: 'I Never Get Naked, That's How Much It Matters to Me'
Alicia Silverstone Shares Adorable Video of Her Dog Sitting at Dinner Table ‘Waiting for His Turn’
Alicia Silverstone Shares Adorable Video of Her Dog Sitting at Dinner Table 'Waiting for His Turn'
Mariah Carey Celebrates Twins Moroccan and Monroe on Their 12th Birthday: ‘You’ll ALWAYS Be My Babies!’. https://twitter.com/MariahCarey/status/1652683777481535488. Mariah Carey/Twitter
Mariah Carey Celebrates Twins Moroccan and Monroe on Their 12th Birthday: 'ALWAYS Be My Babies!'
Howie Dorough Celebrates Lookalike Son James on His 14th Birthday: 'What a Wonderful Young Man'
Howie Dorough Celebrates Lookalike Son James on His 14th Birthday: 'What a Wonderful Young Man'
Marie Osmond celebrates anniversary
Marie Osmond Celebrates 12th Anniversary with Husband Steve Craig: 'Love of My Life'
Jodie Sweetin Celebrates Daughter Zoie's 15th Birthday with Dinner Outing at Nobu with Friends
Jodie Sweetin's Daughter Zoie Is Mom's Mini-Me as She Celebrates 15th Birthday at Nobu
alicia silverstone
Alicia Silverstone and Son, Joaquin Phoenix and More Vegan Stars Team with PETA for New Video
Martha Stewart attends the Hudson River Park Friends 2022 Gala
Martha Stewart Shares Rare Photo of Granddaughter Jude Celebrating 12th Birthday with Spa Party
Neil Patrick Harris Instagram
Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka Celebrate Easter with Their Twins: 'Grateful'
Clueless
Alicia Silverstone and 'Clueless' Cast Remember Late Costar Brittany Murphy: 'She Was So Great'
Alicia Silverstone, Brendan Fraser
Alicia Silverstone Says She's Down for 'Blast from the Past' Sequel: 'I'd Do Anything with Brendan' Fraser
Pregnant Rumer Willis Shares a Heartwarming Moment with Dad Bruce Willis on His Birthday
Pregnant Rumer Willis Shares Heartwarming Moment with Dad Bruce Willis on His Birthday: 'Love You'
Alicia Silverstone
Alicia Silverstone Says Fame After 'Clueless' 'Was Very Complicated': 'I Wasn't Prepared for It'