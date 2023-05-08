Alicia Silverstone Celebrates Son Bear's Birthday with Throwback Photos: 'Can't Believe He's 12'

Alicia Silverstone is in awe of how son Bear is growing up.

The Clueless actress, 46, celebrated her son's 12th birthday with a series of photos from recent years on Instagram.

"Happy Birthday to my Bear Blu 💙 I know he won't see this because he doesn't have social media, but I wanted to celebrate him in honor of his bday 🥰 🥳," the proud mom wrote.

"I can't believe he's 12 😭🥹."

Last year, the actress and her son were featured in PETA's "Good as Hell" campaign.

The organization, which seeks to protect animals from experimentation, consumption, and abuse, shared its new campaign video set to Grammy-winner Lizzo's 2016 hit song exclusively with PEOPLE in July. The video urges people to stop consuming animal products and instead follow a vegan diet.

Silverstone donned a shirt with writing that reads, "GO Vegan," while her son Bear stood next to her in a black shirt with a red stop sign with white writing that reads, "STOP eating animals."

Alicia Silverstone/Instagram

In July, Silverstone appeared on The Ellen Fisher Podcast to talk about her life as a vegan and what goes into raising healthy kids. When the subject of co-sleeping came up, Silverstone revealed that she's always slept with her pre-teen, whom she shares with ex-husband Christopher Jarecki.

"Bear and I still sleep together," she said at the time, noting that she is just "following nature" with her parenting style.

"If you were in any kind of wild setting where there are animals ... if you put your baby over there," she said, pointing away from herself, "your baby is going to get eaten. It's not ideal for the baby to be over there."

Later in the discussion, Silverstone praised motherhood as "the most precious, most unbelievable experience in this world," adding, "For me, it's so divine."