Alicia Keys Wishes 'Beautiful' Son Genesis a Happy 7th Birthday: 'I Got You for Life'

Alicia Keys' son is celebrating another trip around the sun!

In a sweet Instagram post on Monday, the Grammy Award-winning singer, 40, wished her younger son Genesis Ali a happy 7th birthday.

Alongside an array of precious snaps, the proud mom wrote in a loving birthday tribute: "My beautiful Son Genesis!! Happy Birthday beautiful soul!! 🎊🎊🎊🎊 I got you for life!!"

She added, "I love everything about you!! Your silly, your serious, your outrageous, your strength, your funny, your honesty, your intelligence, your wisdom!! Your EVERYTHING!!!! You are incredible!! May every year bring you closer to your unstoppable greatness!! I love you young king!! 👑👑👑👑👑👑👑👑👑👑👑👑"

Keys' husband Swizz Beatz – with whom she shares Genesis and son Egypt, 11 – sweetly replied in the comments, "Look at our lil man😍😍😍😍 Happy Birthing day my love😍"

Keys shared snaps of her little boy from a variety of years. The first shot featured her lovingly embracing her little boy and planting a kiss on his cheek, while another picture showcased a sharp-dressed Genesis donning a tux.

The photo array also saw a smiling snap of Genesis proudly displaying a LEGO set, and a celebratory video starring Keys, her two kids and their Grandma Terria Joseph singing "Happy Birthday" to the 7-year-old.

Swizz Beatz, 43, also got in on the birthday action with a tribute of his own dedicated to his son on Instagram.

The proud dad captioned a carousel of hilarious photos and videos, including one of Genesis trying to sneak a Grammy Award to his room: "Genesis highlight real [sic] you all been asking me for😂😂😂😂😂 Happy Birthday my lil King🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂 The Big 7 today . Which is your best Gen moment."

In November, Keys made her performance at the Apollo Theater in Harlem a family affair.

For the sold-out hometown concert, Keys played songs new and old, bringing out her younger son to meet the concertgoers at one point.

Keys walked back onstage for an encore and asked fans, "My son Genesis wants to come out — is that okay?" Genesis then walked out with his mask on, sat next to the piano and said hi to the crowd. The artist then sang "If I Ain't Got You" and said, "This is for him. This is for you." She also dedicated it to her other son, Egypt, signaling to him off-stage.