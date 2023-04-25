Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz's Son, 12, Says He's Not Interested in Pursuing Music Like His Parents

Swizz Beatz is a father of five and shares his youngest two sons, Genesis and Egypt, with wife Alicia Keys

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 25, 2023 02:06 PM
Swizz Beatz's Son Egypt, 12, Says He's Interested in Basketball and Music in Rare Appearance
Photo: Chris Millard/Warner Bros.

Swizz Beatz is a proud dad when it comes to his son Egypt.

The 12-year-old briefly appeared with his dad on The Jennifer Hudson Show on Tuesday, where the pre-teen was asked about his interest in pursuing music like his producer dad, 44, and 15-time Grammy winner mom, 42.

"Well, I love music, but I don't really want to be a musician. I want to be a basketball player," Egypt shared.

"He's honest," Swizz added.

"It's fun because I like playing stuff, so when I hear it and I'm like, 'Oh I want to play something,' then boom, it's on the piano," Egypt added of his musical hobby.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Earlier in the conversation, Beatz celebrated blending his family, admitting it was "not an easy process" at first. He and Keys share son Genesis, 8, and Egypt, and the producer is also dad to daughter Nicole, 14, with singer Jahna Sebastian, 16-year-old son Kasseem Dean Jr. with ex Mashonda Tifere, and son Prince Nasir, 22, with Nicole Levy.

"We live and we learn. And what we learn is the kids didn't ask to be here," he shared. "Sometimes we gotta take ourselves out of it and make it about the union of the kids and the community because that's what's gonna pass on the legacy."

"We can be stuck on our own personal things for a long time, but when we grow up, and you ask a person, 'Why do you do this for? naturally, people are gonna say, 'I do this for my kids,' " he continued.

"So we just chose to buckle down and really do it for the kids, and we have an amazing blended family and all my kids are happy and we're happy as well."

Beatz also recalled a time that a 5-year-old Egypt met and inspired rapper Kendrick Lamar at the Super Bowl that year.

"I looked and him and Kendrick were talking for like 40 minutes, so I went over and said to Kendrick, 'Is he bothering you? Should I move him? I know you're enjoying yourself,' and he said, 'No Swizz, I had writer's block and what Egypt is telling me is helping me deal with something,' " he recalled.

Beatz was wowed by the moment, adding, "Still to this day, I don't know what he was helping him deal with, but I let it happen."

Related Articles
Kim Kardashian Dresses Son Saint in Tristan Thompson Jersey Courtside at Lakers Playoff Game
Kim Kardashian Dresses Son Saint in Tristan Thompson Jersey as They Sit Courtside at Lakers Game
Brittany Mahomes family photos
Brittany Mahomes Talks About Hardest Part of Being a Mom as She Shares Beautiful New Family Portraits
michael douglas, dylan michael douglas
Michael Douglas and Son Dylan, 22, Enjoy 'Good Night Oscar' Premiere in Rare N.Y.C. Outing: Photo
Abby De La Rosa and Nick Cannon
Abby De La Rosa Says Seeing Nick Cannon with Other Moms of His Children 'Turns Me On a Little Bit'
Patrick Mahomes Brittany Family Photo
Brittany Mahomes Shares How She Revealed Her Second Pregnancy to Husband Patrick Mahomes
Catherine Zeta-Jones, carys douglas
Catherine Zeta-Jones, Michael Douglas Celebrate Daughter Carys' 20th Birthday with Sweet Videos
Christine Brown Celebrates 'Living Close to My Children Again' After David Woolley Engagement;
Christine Brown Celebrates 'Living Close to My Children Again' After Sharing Engagement News
Kim Kardashian and North West attend The Daily Front Row's Seventh Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards
Kim Kardashian and North West Enjoy Mother-Daughter Date Night at The Daily Front Row Fashion Awards
Teyana Taylor at the Seventh Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards held on April 23, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Teyana Taylor Says Her 2 Kids Are 'Getting Big' Fast: 'My Youngest Is Talking Too Much!' (Exclusive)
https://www.instagram.com/p/CrW4XIcsKaP/. Jessica Simpson/Instagram
Jessica Simpson's Three Kids Are Her Mini-Mes as They Celebrate Earth Day in Sunny Photos
Kylie Kelce Trolls Husband Jason Kelce Over His Performance as Her 'Labor Support Person'
Jason Kelce Defends Decisions He Made While Wife Kylie Was in Labor with Baby No. 3 (Exclusive)
Jordana Brewster
Jordana Brewster Explains Why She's Going to Stop Posting About Her Kids: 'It's Not Fair'
Maci Bookout and Family Celebrate Bentley's Final 8th Grade Baseball Game amid Ryan Edwards Sentencing News
Maci Bookout Celebrates Son Bentley's Final 8th Grade Baseball Game amid Ryan Edwards Sentencing News
Sharna BUrgess, Brian Austin Green, Megan Fox
Sharna Burgess Says She's 'So Grateful' for Brian Austin Green and Megan Fox's 'Incredible Kids'
Jesse Tyler Ferguson Says Every Day as a Dad of Two Brings 'Something Completely New'
Jesse Tyler Ferguson Opens Up About Surrogate Who Carried Both Sons: 'So Grateful' (Exclusive)
Ben Affleck attends the premiere of Warner Bros Pictures' "The Accountant" at TCL Chinese Theatre on October 10, 2016 in Hollywood, California
Ben Affleck Reveals Moment He Would Love to Relive with His Kids: 'The Heart of Life'