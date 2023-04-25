Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz's Son, 12, Says He's Not Interested in Pursuing Music Like His Parents

Swizz Beatz is a proud dad when it comes to his son Egypt.

The 12-year-old briefly appeared with his dad on The Jennifer Hudson Show on Tuesday, where the pre-teen was asked about his interest in pursuing music like his producer dad, 44, and 15-time Grammy winner mom, 42.

"Well, I love music, but I don't really want to be a musician. I want to be a basketball player," Egypt shared.

"He's honest," Swizz added.

"It's fun because I like playing stuff, so when I hear it and I'm like, 'Oh I want to play something,' then boom, it's on the piano," Egypt added of his musical hobby.

Earlier in the conversation, Beatz celebrated blending his family, admitting it was "not an easy process" at first. He and Keys share son Genesis, 8, and Egypt, and the producer is also dad to daughter Nicole, 14, with singer Jahna Sebastian, 16-year-old son Kasseem Dean Jr. with ex Mashonda Tifere, and son Prince Nasir, 22, with Nicole Levy.

"We live and we learn. And what we learn is the kids didn't ask to be here," he shared. "Sometimes we gotta take ourselves out of it and make it about the union of the kids and the community because that's what's gonna pass on the legacy."

"We can be stuck on our own personal things for a long time, but when we grow up, and you ask a person, 'Why do you do this for? naturally, people are gonna say, 'I do this for my kids,' " he continued.

"So we just chose to buckle down and really do it for the kids, and we have an amazing blended family and all my kids are happy and we're happy as well."

Beatz also recalled a time that a 5-year-old Egypt met and inspired rapper Kendrick Lamar at the Super Bowl that year.

"I looked and him and Kendrick were talking for like 40 minutes, so I went over and said to Kendrick, 'Is he bothering you? Should I move him? I know you're enjoying yourself,' and he said, 'No Swizz, I had writer's block and what Egypt is telling me is helping me deal with something,' " he recalled.

Beatz was wowed by the moment, adding, "Still to this day, I don't know what he was helping him deal with, but I let it happen."