Alicia Keys & Swiss Beatz's Son, Genesis, Can Drop a Beat -- See the Cute Video!

The 2-year-old is following in his parents' musically inclined footsteps

It’s never too early to learn how to beatbox.

Genesis Ali, the 2-year-old son of Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz, is showcasing some serious skills in an adorable video his dad posted on Instagram on Wednesday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“In the middle of my #NoCommissionShanghai Genesis wanted me to hear his new beat 1234567,” the proud dad wrote in the caption.

The couple’s other son, Egypt Daoud, 6, also takes after his parents. In December, the aspiring musician wrote his first song, “Super-boy” and Swizz Beatz was there to share his accomplishment.

Swizz Beatz, 38, posted a video of Egypt singing and playing the piano on Instagram with the adorable caption, “Proud dad alert…Egy wrote his 1st song Super-boy… wait for those fancy fingers at the end.”

Egypt starts out singing his lyrics, “I am the super-boy,” before showing off some truly impressive finger work on the keys at the end without even looking at the piano.