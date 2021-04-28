Alicia Keys and her 10-year-old son Egypt both share a love for the piano

Alicia Keys Shares Sweet Video of Son Egypt Playing the Piano While She Sings: ‘He is Making Magic’

Alicia Keys' son Egypt Daoud is a star in the making!

The "Underdog" singer, 40, shared a sweet video Tuesday of Egypt, 10, taking the lead on the piano and vocals during a mother and son bonding moment.

With Egypt on the keys, he and his mother did a duet of "Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)" by the Eurythmics.

The 10-year-old proved to be just as talented as Keys while they harmonized the song with the Grammy winner doing background vocals. Egypt also incorporated his own riffs to make the song unique.

"Egypt On The Keys💥💥💥," the proud mom wrote. "I love being a part of his practice and I love being his background singer!"

She added, "He is making magic 🥰😘."

Earlier this month, the mom of two shared a sweet photo of her sons hugging her while they were swimming.

"I'm here for all of this!!!" she began the caption⁣.

Keys added, "One day they will be so big I won't be able to hold them both at the same time. ⁣But 4 now, I'm not taking ONE SECOND for granted!⁣"

⁣The "Show Me Love" singer recently opened up to PEOPLE about parenting and her relationship to her husband.

"I really like to make Sundays the time that we can all be together and do things that's not digitally attached. So we play a lot of board games, we'll watch movies together, we'll do bike rides and stuff like that," she told PEOPLE.

Alicia Keys Alicia Keys' son Egypt | Credit: Alicia Keys/instagram

Keys and Beatz have also prioritized self-care and healthy coping skills with their children.