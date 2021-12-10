Alicia Keys Recalls 'Tearing Up' After Recording First Song with Son Egypt: 'Super Proud Mom'

Alicia Keys and her oldest son Egypt, 11, released their own version of “Somewhere Over the Rainbow”

Alicia Keys is beaming with pride for her oldest son, Egypt.

The "Underdog" singer, 40, recently recorded her first song with her and husband Swizz Beatz's 11-year-old son Egypt. During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Keys reflected on Egypt's interest in the music industry.

"I couldn't even believe it. I was, like, tearing up and I felt so crazy because he's like, 'Mom, what?' And I'm like [laughs], 'Nothing!' It's just amazing," she told the outlet.

"And you know what ... I think sometimes it's hard to even have the courage to try and I wouldn't even blame him if he was like, 'I don't, you know, not right now.' But he was open to it. He has a beautiful voice," Keys added.

Keys and Egypt recorded their own version of "Somewhere Over the Rainbow," a song she said they've sung together since he was a baby. The mother-son collaboration appears on Keys' Sweet Dreams EP, out now.

"So, I have to say I was, like, super proud mom zones," Keys added to ET.

Though she previously said she was unsure if Egypt wanted a career in music like his parents, the former Voice coach is looking forward to supporting his talents. Keys added to ET that she even plans on taking him to see Silk Sonic in concert for musical inspiration.

"When I hear him play, I definitely stop in my tracks," she told the outlet. "I'm listening to his chords and I'm listening to his choices. It's not been a surprise because he's always been connected to it. He sings a lot of Bruno Mars, and I think when Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak go on tour, I'm definitely bringing Egypt because I think it would open his mind to what's possible."

Alicia Keys and her son Egypt Daoud Dean perform onstage at the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards Alicia Keys and her son Egypt | Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Keys has often praised Egypt's talents, sharing videos on social media of him playing the piano and singing at home.

In a sweet moment that aired on her YouTube Originals docuseries Noted: Alicia Keys The Untold Story, she and Egypt watch a clip from the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards, during which Egypt accompanied Keys on piano as she sang "Raise a Man." As the pair watched the video, the "Girl on Fire" singer grew teary-eyed.

Keys later told People (The TV Show!)'s Kay Adams that she thinks her son is "definitely a natural" when it comes to music.

"He's been a natural since he was a baby, and he loves it, and I'm glad that he loves it," she said back in October. "He's a lot like me. He's the life of the party, he's the one that kind of brings everyone together. He looks out for everyone, he's that guy. And I love that about him."