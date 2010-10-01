Alicia Keys Plans to Teach Her Baby About Charity

The singer, who is due to give birth to her first child with husband Swizz Beatz later this fall, planned, hosted and performed at the seventh annual Black Ball for her Keep a Child Alive foundation in New York on Thursday night.

Pregnancy isn’t slowing Alicia Keys down.

The singer, who is due to give birth to her first child with husband Swizz Beatz later this fall, planned, hosted and performed at the seventh annual Black Ball for her Keep a Child Alive foundation in New York on Thursday night.

A glowing Keys, who co-founded the organization to raise money and provide treatment to families affected by HIV/AIDS, says it’s important to her that she teach her child about the impact of charity.



“The baby is going to see everything we do and I think that we are giving individuals,” she said. “[Even] something small like reaching out to one person in the world can change that one person. That’s a big deal. I plan to show that [to my child].

Helping her along the way is husband Swizz Beatz, who serves as an ambassador to the charity. He told PEOPLE: “Having a partnership with my wife with this organization is so amazing because it’s one thing to donate to something else, but it’s different when you donate to something when you see the blueprints. You see the force behind it. You see how hard people are working to save the kids and you see the results.”

As for how Keys remained calm planning the star-studded event as she’s also preparing for motherhood, she reveals her secret in one word: “Zen,” she says.

At the event, Keys, Sade, Janelle Monae and Jay-Z all performed for an audience, which included Usher, Whitney Houston, Uma Thurman, and Jane Krakowski. The ball raised $2.4 million for AIDS care in Africa and India and launched the new “Buy Life” campaign.