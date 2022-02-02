"Getting back into my journaling really opened a space for me, and it made me become more creative too," Alicia Keys tells PEOPLE exclusively

Alicia Keys on Balancing Life as a Mom and a Musician: 'I Was Getting All Backed Up in My Head'

Alicia Keys is finding her happy medium.

The mom of two, who also happens to be a 15x Grammy Award-winning artist, opened up to PEOPLE about balancing motherhood and her music career – while still finding time for herself.

"Everything with me is about wellness," Keys tells PEOPLE exclusively while chatting about her recent collaboration with Athleta. "That's what all of this is about, taking the everyday and turning it into a small bit of a ritual so that you can have a moment for yourself."

In addition to her workouts and yoga, Keys finds doing self-care for her mental state is just as important as her physical health. She says "a little bath" is one of her go-to rituals, "with some salt, some bubbles. 20 minutes, 10 minutes," she adds.

"I found that like for me as a writer, I really needed to get back into my journaling because I was getting all backed up in my head, and I was feeling all these things but I wasn't really able to express them," Keys explains.

This practice was not only an opportunity to openly express herself freely, but it further stimulated her creativity as a singer-songwriter.

"Getting back into my journaling really opened a space for me, and it made me become more creative too because I was kind of stuffing that down," admits Keys.

In a world that is so loud and fast-paced, the artist is a big proponent of tuning into herself and her needs. "As a woman, I really found my grounding with my own kind of wellness rituals," says Keys. "I'm very attracted to rituals and creating opportunities to be connected to your inner voice."

She adds, "I think the world is so loud and everything's so noisy – and a lot of times we feel like we have to be like everybody else or do what everybody else will approve of, and it's really hard to find your own within you."

One way that she escapes the noise is by skiing with her family. "It's such a beautiful, kind of tranquil meditation. It's like this peace, this space," says the mom of sons Egypt, 11, and Genesis, 7, who she shares with husband Swizz Beatz.

"It's also such a beautiful way to be with your family because so many times everybody's doing everything in different directions, so it's really nice to have something that you do together," she continues.

Although Keys confidently says she "loves skiing," the New York native wasn't always a fan of the sport (or the cold!), admitting, "I never thought that I was going to like skiing. I was like, who wants to be in the cold all day?"

"Like that doesn't sound appealing to anybody," she adds. "But as I discovered how to layer up and how to actually do it, I just fell in love with it."

While Keys has now figured out a balance between her career, kids, and self, she says that it was during the COVID-19 lockdown where she first learned many lessons – the main being, "create time for yourself."