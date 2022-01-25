Alicia Keys' Sweetest Family Photos
The Grammy-winning singer, who is mom to sons Egypt, 11, and Genesis, 7, with husband Swizz Beatz, turns 41 on Jan. 25
"These little moments…. Nothing better 😍😍😍😍😍," the mom captioned a snuggly pic with oldest son Egypt.
"My beautiful Son Genesis!! Happy Birthday beautiful soul!! 🎊🎊🎊🎊," Keys wrote in honor of her youngest's 7th birthday in December 2021.
"I got you for life!! I love everything about you!! Your silly, your serious, your outrageous, your strength, your funny, your honesty, your intelligence, your wisdom!! Your EVERYTHING!!!! You are incredible!! May every year bring you closer to your unstoppable greatness!! I love you young king!! 👑👑👑👑👑👑👑👑👑👑👑👑"
"Wooooowwww sweet Sunday vibes!! Egypt and I recorded our first song together 💜💜💜," the proud mama shared in November 2021.
"It's Our favorite song somewhere over the rainbow 🌈🌈🌈
Hearing his voice and his tone today at 11 years old is blowing my mind. I have the chills! You're going to love this sweet song and a few other lullabyes I created to give u some zen energy when u need it"
Alongside a series of shots from her November 2021 concert at the Apollo, Keys wrote that her son Genesis was waiting in the wings with one question: "Mommy! Why didn't you bring me on stage??" So she did just that.
"Our baby was born at 9:51pm on this powerful day!! 🥰🥰🥰🥰," Keys wrote on Egypt's special day.
"Ever since that day he has been leaving us in awe with his talent, his heart, his funny ass personality and his fearlessness!! Happy born day to our baby Egypt!! Can't wait to see all the amazing things you create in the world! You are ADORED beyond measure!!!! 💜💜💜💜💜💜💜👑👑👑👑👑👑👑👑👑👑👑👑"
Keys credited her husband for this stunning shot of the mom and her boys "Soaking up some of the last moments of summer….."
"New month, new adventures 🥰🐴💜," Keys captioned a July 2021 snap.
In a caption all moms can relate to, Keys wrote, "I'm here for all of this!!!
One day they will be so big I won't be able to hold them both at the same time.
But 4 now, I'm not taking ONE SECOND for granted!"
"One of my favorite ways to spend @Keyssoulcare Sunday is having some fun with my little guy 😂😂😂💜💜💜," said the singer of this his-and-hers face mask moment.
"Here's to blue skies and sweet kisses 💙☁️😘 Sending love your way!!" Keys shared just after the start of the new year in 2021.