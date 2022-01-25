"Wooooowwww sweet Sunday vibes!! Egypt and I recorded our first song together 💜💜💜," the proud mama shared in November 2021.

"It's Our favorite song somewhere over the rainbow 🌈🌈🌈

Hearing his voice and his tone today at 11 years old is blowing my mind. I have the chills! You're going to love this sweet song and a few other lullabyes I created to give u some zen energy when u need it"