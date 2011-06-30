Alicia Keys: Egypt 'Loves to Laugh'

"He loves to laugh! [He laughs] at everything. I'll say a joke that's totally a grown person's joke and he'll laugh. I'm like, 'Ha! You get me,'" she tells PEOPLE.

He may be too young to sing and produce music like mom and dad, but Alicia Keys says son Egypt Daoud, 8 months, definitely has their adult sense of humor.

“He loves to laugh! [He laughs] at everything. I’ll say a joke that’s totally a grown person’s joke and he’ll laugh. I’m like, ‘Ha! You get me,'” she tells PEOPLE.

Egypt isn’t growing up too fast, however. Kid jokes tickle his funny bone just the same.

“I do silly noises on his cheek and he’ll just crack up,” the singer, who is currently celebrating the 10-year anniversary and re-release of her debut album, Songs in A Minor, says. “A person making a silly face, me tickling him – he laughs at everything.”



Adds Keys, 31: “If he wants to laugh, he’ll egg you on, so that you’ll start to make him laugh. … He has one of those big Gerber baby giggles, and it’s huge and perfect.”

In addition to his perfect giggle, Keys says he’s able to handle her crushing traveling schedule. “He’s a rock star champion flyer. I can take him on a six or seven hour plane or if we take the train from Paris to London, he rolls with it. His temperament is super cool.”