Alice + Olivia's Stacey Bendet Debuts Bump at Fashion Week

Alice + Olivia designer Stacey Bendet dishes on her fall 2011 collection and her second pregnancy.

It seems like just yesterday that Stacey Bendet announced she was expecting her second child, so we were surprised to see the Alice + Olivia designer sporting a pretty visible bump at her fall 2011 show.

Due in a little over a month, Bendet wrapped her growing curves in a sparkly black mini paired with a sleeveless lace jacket from her collection.

“The whole line is about this unique, eccentric woman who’s very glamorous,” she told PEOPLE Moms & Babies at her show.



“There’s a bit more grown-up feeling to the collection this season, and a lot of mixing textures and materials. There’s a real luxuriousness to it.”

Between keeping up with her young daughter (Eloise, 2) and running a successful fashion company, the expecting mom sure has a lot on her plate.

So how is her second pregnancy going?

“It’s a little more tiring with the second but it’s good,” she shared. “I still do yoga everyday and I’m trying to eat healthy and get some sleep every once and awhile.”