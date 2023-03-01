Ali Wong Says Taking Her Daughters with Her on Tour Is 'So Beautiful': 'Fun Family Adventure'

Ali Wong shares daughters Mari, 7, and Nikki, 5, with ex Justin Hakuta

By
Georgia Slater
Georgia Slater

Published on March 1, 2023 03:17 PM
Ali Wong
Photo: Michael Kovac/Getty

Ali Wong is opening up about the "beautiful" experience of getting to bring her daughters with her on tour.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter for the issue's cover story, the comedian, 40, discussed what it's like to have her two daughters, Mari, 7, and Nikki, 5, whom she shares with ex Justin Hakuta, by her side on the road.

"Taking kids on the road is so beautiful. It's the opposite of film and television where I'm just gone all day," she explained. "It's a really fun family adventure because basically at night I'm performing, and then during the day, we go on adventures to the children's museum or the gardens or we see family friends. It's really cool that they've seen so much of America."

Wong also expressed the importance of her daily routine, which includes being especially present in her girls' lives.

ali wong and justin Hakuta
Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic

"Every single morning I make my kids lunch. I pick them up every day after school. And I go out every night and do a set," she said.

Wong, who was pregnant during both of her stand-up specials in 2016 and 2018, went on to explain why she doesn't tell jokes about her daughters on stage.

"I do feel like I'd have to get their permission, and they're 5 and 7; they still don't fully understand what I do," she shared. "And also, there was a lot to complain about when they were infants and it was so hard, but now it's so corny because I love them so much and love spending time with them, and anything I would complain about would feel cliché and contrived."

Wong and Hakuta announced their divorce in April 2022, but continue to co-parent amicably and remain friends.

"We're really, really close; we're best friends. We've been through so much together. It's a very unconventional divorce," she told THR, adding that he will go on tour with Wong and their daughters in June.

