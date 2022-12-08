Celebrity Parents 'Glee' Alum Ali Stroker and Husband David Perlow Welcome First Baby Together: 'We Are So Lucky' The Tony Award winner announced in July that she and her husband were expecting their first baby By Georgia Slater Georgia Slater Twitter Georgia Slater is a writer/reporter on the Parents team at PEOPLE. She began at the brand in 2018 as an editorial intern and later returned as an intern on the Food team. Upon graduating from the University of Maryland in 2019, Georgia worked as an entertainment intern at USA Today before coming back to PEOPLE as a digital news writer. In April 2021, she began her role as a Parents writer/reporter. People Editorial Guidelines and Angela Andaloro Angela Andaloro Twitter Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV. People Editorial Guidelines Published on December 8, 2022 05:01 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Ali Stroker/Instagram Ali Stroker is officially a mom! The Glee alum, 35, and husband David Perlow welcomed their first baby together, son Jesse Kenneth Perlow, on Tuesday, Nov. 8, the actress announced on Instagram Thursday, in a post commemorating her baby boy turning one month old. "World meet Jesse Kenneth Perlow! Born 11/8 healthy and so happy to be here!" she captioned a carousel of photos where she and Perlow pose with the newborn. "Life will never be the same. We are so lucky that you are our boy! 💙💙💙💙," she concluded the caption. The Tony Award winner announced in July that she and Perlow were expecting together with a sweet post on Instagram also celebrating the couple's wedding anniversary. Stroker shared a sonogram and a photo of the happy parents-to-be in her exciting post. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. RELATED GALLERY: Celebrity Babies Born in 2022 "We are having a baby!!! The newest member of the team is arriving in November! A dream come true!!" Stroker wrote in the caption. "Happy 1st anniversary @david_perlow! Best year ever! Thank you for creating this life with me! We won the jackpot! I love you." Stroker and Perlow tied the knot in July 2021, after first meeting in college and then reconnecting during the 2015 Deaf West Theatre revival of Spring Awakening. Stroker, who rose to national attention on The Glee Project and subsequently appeared on Glee raved to PEOPLE in 2019 that Perlow is "just gorgeous." "As a little girl I think I was always afraid of not finding someone who would choose this," she said of using a wheelchair due to a spinal cord injury she sustained in a car accident at age 2. Ali Stroker/Instagram; Taylor Hill/FilmMagic Perlow was there to support her that year when she became the first actor in a wheelchair to win a Tony Award, taking home Best Featured Actress in a Musical for her performance as Ado Annie in the St. Anne's Warehouse revival of Oklahoma! "He was so cute at the Tony Awards, asking me which side I wanted him on for photos," she recounted. "I look at those pictures and am like, 'That's my dream. To find this partner, who wants to be by my side and is so proud of me.'" "To arrive at this place in my career and to have this relationship — it just means so much to me," Stroker added.