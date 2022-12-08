'Glee' Alum Ali Stroker and Husband David Perlow Welcome First Baby Together: 'We Are So Lucky'

Ali Stroker is officially a mom!

The Glee alum, 35, and husband David Perlow welcomed their first baby together, son Jesse Kenneth Perlow, on Tuesday, Nov. 8, the actress announced on Instagram Thursday, in a post commemorating her baby boy turning one month old.

"World meet Jesse Kenneth Perlow! Born 11/8 healthy and so happy to be here!" she captioned a carousel of photos where she and Perlow pose with the newborn.

"Life will never be the same. We are so lucky that you are our boy! 💙💙💙💙," she concluded the caption.

The Tony Award winner announced in July that she and Perlow were expecting together with a sweet post on Instagram also celebrating the couple's wedding anniversary.

Stroker shared a sonogram and a photo of the happy parents-to-be in her exciting post.

"We are having a baby!!! The newest member of the team is arriving in November! A dream come true!!" Stroker wrote in the caption. "Happy 1st anniversary @david_perlow! Best year ever! Thank you for creating this life with me! We won the jackpot! I love you."

Stroker and Perlow tied the knot in July 2021, after first meeting in college and then reconnecting during the 2015 Deaf West Theatre revival of Spring Awakening.

Stroker, who rose to national attention on The Glee Project and subsequently appeared on Glee raved to PEOPLE in 2019 that Perlow is "just gorgeous."

"As a lit­tle girl I think I was al­ways afraid of not find­ing some­one who would choose this," she said of using a wheelchair due to a spinal cord injury she sustained in a car accident at age 2.

Perlow was there to support her that year when she became the first actor in a wheelchair to win a Tony Award, taking home Best Featured Actress in a Musical for her performance as Ado Annie in the St. Anne's Warehouse revival of Oklahoma!

"He was so cute at the Tony Awards, ask­ing me which side I wanted him on for pho­tos," she recounted. "I look at those pic­tures and am like, 'That's my dream. To find this part­ner, who wants to be by my side and is so proud of me.'"

"To ar­rive at this place in my ca­reer and to have this re­la­tion­ship — it just means so much to me," Stroker added.