Spotted: Ali Larter's Sweet Sleepyhead

Ali Larter gives son Theodore Hayes, 6 months, a little support as he snoozes in the sun after a trip to Whole Foods on Tuesday in Los Angeles.

Zzzzzzz!

“I am humbled by Theodore,” the actress, 35, said recently of her baby boy with Hayes MacArthur.

“I feel very lucky to be able to be on this adventure with him and my husband.”