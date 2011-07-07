Spotted: Ali Larter's Sweet Sleepyhead

Ali Larter gives son Theodore Hayes, 6 months, a little support as he snoozes in the sun after a trip to Whole Foods on Tuesday in Los Angeles.

By peoplestaff225
Updated December 02, 2020 01:57 PM
Advertisement

Zzzzzzz!

Ali Larter gives son Theodore Hayes, 6 months, a little support as he snoozes in the sun after a trip to Whole Foods on Tuesday in Los Angeles.

“I am humbled by Theodore,” the actress, 35, said recently of her baby boy with Hayes MacArthur.

“I feel very lucky to be able to be on this adventure with him and my husband.”

RELATED: Ali Larter Loves Theodore’s ‘Fits of Giggles’

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com