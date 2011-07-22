Ali Larter: Taking Care of Theodore Is a Team Effort

"You know, I think of us as a very modern day couple. He loves being a father and I love being a mom so it's something that we enjoy," the actress, 35, tells PEOPLE Wednesday.

“You know, I think of us as a very modern day couple. He loves being a father and I love being a mom so it’s something that we enjoy,” the actress, 35, tells PEOPLE during a Rebuilding Together and Carter’s Kids event in San Fernando, Calif. on Wednesday.

“We don’t think of it as this duty that we have to do. We both enjoy being part of raising [our son] and it’s great to have a partner in life like that.”

However, despite the strong support system, Larter admits her sleep schedule is still suffering since the birth of 7-month-old Theodore Hayes.

“I am tired! [I use Yves Saint Laurent] Touche Éclat [Radiant Touch],” she reveals, adding that her determination to make a difference also plays a large part in her motivation.



“I’m really inspired to be out here today. I was with the baby and I wanted to be out here actually, working more, but as any mom knows, sometimes they pick your schedule out for the day.”

And as baby boy grows and is able to express his needs, Larter admits leaving him home only gets harder.

“It’s always hard to leave, but he’s still pretty tiny,” she says. “He’s sitting up, but he’s not running around or talking yet, so I think that it does get harder and harder.”

Although Larter’s workout routine has waned since becoming a mother, she credits her bounce back after baby to nursing.

“Breastfeeding is definitely helpful,” she explains. “I’m still nursing so I feel like you don’t want to get too thin because you’re taking care of the baby.”