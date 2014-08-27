Ali Larter Jokes She's 'Bribing' Her Son to Be a Good Big Brother

"Whatever we have to do to make sure he doesn't sneak into that crib and dangle that baby by its feet," she jokes.

While she’s kept busy so far into her pregnancy, launching the new TNT series Legends, Ali Larter says things are about to quiet down.

“It’s time to slow down and stop working for a second and start being with my family,” the actress, 38, told PEOPLE at the Pampers #babygotmoves event in New York City Wednesday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Already parents to 3½-year-old son Theodore “Teddy” Hayes, Larter and husband Hayes MacArthur are expecting their second child this winter, and have no preference for a boy or a girl: “[Just] healthy babies — all we can ask for. And that’s what I pray for,” she says.

Image zoom

Jenny Anderson/WireImage

Known for her fit frame, the star says this pregnancy has cut down on her workout regimen as well. “When I am not pregnant, I am hard on myself, I push myself,” she says of her fitness routine, which includes time on the treadmill and hot yoga.

“With this pregnancy, I haven’t been able to do any of that. After I work out for like 20 minutes, I start feeling nauseous, so for me it’s just slowing down more and honoring what my body wants to do.”

Another worry Larter has is preparing Teddy for his new role as big brother. “He is [excited],” she says. “I’ve started giving him presents from his little baby brother or sister.”

The mom-to-be jokes, “We’re definitely working him, bribing him, whatever we have to do to make sure he doesn’t sneak into that crib and dangle that baby by its feet.”

Challenges (from going up a shoe size to “your proprortions changing weekly”) aside, the actress says it’ll all be worth it in the end. “It’s a small price to pay,” she says. “I’m so excited to watch our family grow.”

— Jeff Nelson