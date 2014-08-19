Bumpin'! Ali Larter Shows Off Baby Belly in a Bikini

"Bumpin'," MacArthur captioned the snapshot he posted to Twitter on Monday.

What a view!

Jimmy Fallon may be the man of the hour when it comes to her pregnancy announcements, but it’s Ali Larter‘s husband Hayes MacArthur who’s giving everyone the first good glimpse at her baby belly.

The actor and writer shared a photo of the Legends actress wearing a hot pink bikini while posing alongside a pond in front of a breathtaking backdrop.

“Bumpin’,” MacArthur captioned the snapshot he posted to Twitter on Monday.

Courtesy Hayes MacArthur

During an Aug. 8 appearance on The Tonight Show, Larter announced she was expecting a sibling for the couple’s 3½-year-old son Theodore Hayes.

“I actually will say, ‘Teddy, wait, it’s talking to you,’ and he’ll be, ‘What Mom, what’s going on?’ ” she said.

“And I go, ‘It says that it loves Batman and was wondering if it can watch it with you?’ He goes, ‘Oh my God, Mom! Batman, I can’t even watch it, can I watch it with the baby?’ ”

— Anya Leon