The actress and husband Hayes MacArthur are parents of son Theodore, born Monday

It’s a bouncing baby boy.

Ali Larter and her writer-actor husband Hayes MacArthur welcomed their first child earlier this week, her rep confirms to PEOPLE.

Their son, reportedly named Theodore Hayes, arrived early Monday morning, Dec. 20.

Larter, 34, let slip she was having a boy midway through her pregnancy.

She also made sure to have some fun while she was expecting, reveling in desserts such as strawberry shortcake and saying last summer that she was “bring[ing] on the Sprinkles cupcakes, pizza, pasta. I’m loving it!”

She celebrated the baby with friends including Amy Smart, Busy Philipps and Nicole Sullivan at a shower in October.

Larter told PEOPLE during her pregnancy that impending motherhood put things in a whole new light.