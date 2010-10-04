Ali Larter Celebrates Her Baby Shower

"It was an incredible day," the actress says as she prepares to welcome 'Baby Mac'

With a couple of months to go, Ali Larter got an early start on prepping for motherhood by celebrating her baby shower Saturday at a pal’s house in Los Angeles.

“It was an incredible day and I just felt so lucky to be surrounded by so many dear friends and family,” the Resident Evil: Afterlife actress – who’s expecting a boy – tells PEOPLE. “It was a very special day!”

Along with friends Amy Smart (who co-hosted the shower), Busy Philipps and Nicole Sullivan, Larter enjoyed the afternoon shower designed by David Stark and presented by Target and Baby Buggy.

“We wanted a very worldly and natural feel,” explains Larter, 34. “It was very earthy.” Her actor/writer husband, Hayes MacArthur, even made a post-golf stop at the all-ladies shower. “Everyone was excited to see him,” adds Larter.

In honor of “Baby Mac,” Larter and MacArthur’s affectionate name for their baby-on-the-way, Target will donate strollers, diapers and select pieces from the upcoming Petit Trésor for Target collection to benefit Baby Buggy’s mission of supporting families in need.

“As a mother-to-be, I quickly realized how expensive it is to prepare for my new addition,” notes Larter. “Unfortunately, there are many mothers who cannot afford the necessities such as cribs, clothing and diapers so I’m honored to be able to help mothers through my shower.”

Larter will continue to donate through her Ali Larter for Baby Buggy registry on target.com, where the public can purchase items to be sent to mothers in need. In addition, a financial donation has been made in honor of Larter, to Project Peanut Butter, an organization which helps malnourished children in Africa.