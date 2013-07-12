Ali Landry Welcomes Son Valentin Francesco

Valentin Francesco Monteverde was born in Los Angeles and weighed in at 9 lbs.

Ali Landry‘s littlest guy is here!

The former model and actress, 39, and her husband, director Alejandro Monteverde welcomed their third child — and second son — on Thursday, July 11, PEOPLE confirms.

Valentin Francesco Monteverde was born in Los Angeles and weighed in at 9 lbs. The newborn shares a birthday with big sister Estela Ines, who turned 6.

After announcing she was pregnant with a baby boy in March, Landry told PEOPLE in June that her newest son’s middle name was inspired by a meeting with the Pope she and her husband had earlier this year during a trip to Rome.

“We got to meet the Pope and he blessed this baby. So part of the name might have something to do with our new Pope,” she says. “The other part of the name we came up with on our own.”



Landry also admitted in July that the couple’s children Marcelo Alejandro, 21 months, and Estela, were wary of their unborn brother.

“[Marcelo] wants to be with me all the time and he’s very much still a baby,” Landry told The Bump.

As for her firstborn, she’s aware “double trouble” is on the way, joked the mom-of-three.

“We were at the doctor’s office and the doctor said, ‘How do you like your little brother?’ And she said, ‘He pulls my hair,'” Landry said. “Then the doctor asked, ‘So what do you think about having a new brother?’ And she’s like, ‘I’m going to be bald.'”