The Louisiana-bred model, 37, and director hubby Alejandro Monteverde are expecting their second child this fall, a source confirms to PEOPLE.

Ali Landry is eating for two.

“They are very happy,” the source says. “And [their 3½-year-old daughter] Estela is ecstatic to have a sibling on the way.”

Landry, who is 3½-months along, wed Monteverde in April 2006.