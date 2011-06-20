Family Photo: The Landry-Monteverdes - Three's Company
Pregnant Ali Landry, husband Alejandro Monteverde and their daughter Estela Ines, 3½, pose for a photo at Pampers' First Father's Day Cook-Out, held Thursday in New York City as part of their Little Miracle Missions campaign.
“I grew up thinking that the [English] word for diaper was ‘Pampers,’ laughs Monteverde, 33, of his upbringing in Mexico.
The film director and Landry, 37, expect their second child this October.