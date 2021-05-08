Ashlyn Harris and Ali Krieger's Adoption Journey Only Took Three Weeks: 'It Was Too Perfect'

It was always meant to be.

Just three weeks after Women's World Cup soccer champions Ali Krieger and Ashlyn Harris decided to sign up with an adoption agency, the Orlando Pride players got the call matching them with their baby girl. Sloane Phillips was born on Feb. 12, and the couple, married since December 2019, has been living in bliss ever since.

Krieger, 36, and Harris, 35, will be celebrating their first Mother's Day this weekend at their favorite place thanks to a little help from Hertz.

"We're going to the beach and celebrating our first Mother's Day there," Krieger tells PEOPLE. "It's one of the places that we absolutely love to hang out and we want to take Sloane as much as possible. We're going to get in our Hertz automobile and we are obviously going to shout from the rooftops that it's our first Mother's Day as the car is wrapped."

The new parents were given a special car to help them get around during the holiday, which helps them announce their special day.

"We're going to have the best time for our first Mother's Day. We really deserve it at this point. It's been only two months, but a very challenging two months," Harris adds.

The challenge comes from having a newborn at home while both Krieger and Harris are in full professional mode with their NWSL team ahead of the regular season. Both have played multiple games for the Orlando Pride while juggling being first-time moms — all at the same time.

Krieger and Harris chose adoption to start their family after realizing they both loved their careers too much to give up a year of playing if either of them were to get pregnant.

"I think we were very honest, like, 'Okay, we're ready for kids, but we're not ready to take off a whole entire year of our career,' which at our age could be the end," says Harris, noting how most players tend to retire around their ages.

"We knew immediately that adoption was what we wanted to do, so we could actually do both," she continues. "And it has worked out incredibly and it happened so quick."

Krieger says they decided on adoption after hearing how long the process could take, and they were ready to wait to be matched with their future child. Then, the phone rang much quicker than they were expecting.

"We were like, 'Okay, just get it in there and if it happens before the end of the year, great. If it takes two years, great, if it takes five years, great. But at least we're now in the process,' " Krieger recalls. "And we got a call in three weeks!"

Krieger explains the call came to them "because the birth mom was looking for specific couples, same-sex female couples."

"It was meant to be," Harris says as Krieger adds, "It was too perfect."

Now they are settled at home with Sloane and loving every second of being moms.

"We're just really, really happy and we're just glowing. I guess the greatest thing is, is motherhood hasn't changed our life," Harris says. "And I feel that people were like, 'Oh, better get your sleep now!' and we're having so much."